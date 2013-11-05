Mother's Day Ideas for Oregon Coast: Highlights, Events, Nature

Published 05/11/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Whether it's a peaceful drive along a dramatic shoreline, a crazed shopping spree, oceanfront places to stay, or a brisk walk or hike along a captivating beach, there is a lot awaiting your mom on the Oregon coast. (Above: Astoria)

Here are some suggestions for places to take Mom this weekend, but also some event highlights for Mother's Day.

In Astoria, see the many historical buildings, the funky waterfront, and take in a town with an extraordinary and ancient vibe. Just south of town, take Mom to see the Wreck of the Peter Iredale on the beach of Warrenton, or the remnants of some remarkable civil war history at Battery Russell. The beaches along this stretch of the north coast are flat and sandy, which moms often love. See the Astoria, Warrenton Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

Seaside is big on fun attractions for the whole family, candy shops, plenty of shopping, and big, broad beaches. See the Seaside, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

Cannon Beach excels at fine dining and some stunning, pristine beaches, along with fascinating and independently-run stores, often innovative and upscale. Hide from crowds at Arch Cape, or check out really engaging beaches like Hug Point. See the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map for further details.

The forested paradise of Oswald West State Park leads you to some glorious high vantage points, some of the best views of the Oregon coast. Here, Manzanita is a favorite for those who want something different in the way of uncrowded and non-commercialized beach towns, and nearby are the charming little burghs of Wheeler and Nehalem along the Nehalem Bay.

Just south of there you'll find the seven-mile-long sands of Rockaway Beach and its many pleasures and attractions. See the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map for all the details and photos.

Garibaldi, Tillamook Bay and the hidden, pristine beaches of Bayocean lurk just south of there, often offering up lots of fishing opportunities.

Then you'll come to the Three Capes Tour, where the tiny, clandestine villages of Oceanside and Netarts have so much more to do than most towns much larger. You'll also find the curiosities of Cape Meares, the hiking possibilities of Cape Lookout and Sand Lake, and the stunning viewpoints of Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda. See the Three Capes, Pacific City, Oceanside Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

Lincoln City is not only big on shopping bargains and indie stores to tickle Mom's fancy, but oceanfront lodgings abound here as well. Fine restaurants abound here as well. See the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map for much more.

Depoe Bay sits just south of there, with stunning ocean vistas all around you, plus numerous attractions and whale watch tours to thrill your mum in plenty of other more slightly adrenaline-inducing ways. See the Depoe Bay Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

Newport is also huge on ocean tours, plus major attractions like the Oregon Coast Aquarium or the Hatfield Marine Science Center. Unique shops and restaurants fill the atmospheric neighborhood of Nye Beach, right on its beach. See the Newport Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

The natural wows of Seal Rock, South Beach and Waldport sit just south of there, with a variety of unpopulated beach opportunities. See the Waldport, Seal Rock Virtual Tour, Map for much more on these.

Yachats is known as the “gem of the Oregon coast” - and for good reasons. Here, you'll find constantly amazing ocean drama on these rocky shores, as well as some incredible eateries and oceanfront lodgings. See the Yachats Virtual Tour, Map for full details.

Just south of town, some of the most dramatic beaches of the entire Oregon sit between there and Florence, some 25 miles of jaw-dropping drives, viewpoints, rocky labyrinths and amazingly broad yet unpopulated beaches. See the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map for all the full details.

You'll find places to stay for Mom at the Oregon Coast Lodging page, including those that still have availability for the weekend.

Here are some event highlights for Mother's Day:

May 12. Live music: Presidio Brass. A unique and exhilarating ride of music mixed with humor and infectious joy. The repertoire is a delightful mix of classical, jazz and Broadway. Presented by Seacoast Entertainment. Adults $20. Youth $10. Pre-concert talk at 1:15 p.m. Concert at 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.



May 12. Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

May 12. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

