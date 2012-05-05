Mother's Day Highlights on the Oregon Coast

Published 05/05/2012

(Oregon Coast) – All along the coastline, next weekend will be all about Mom. From hotspots like Cannon Beach, Seaside or Lincoln City, to smaller pleasures like Garibaldi, Yachats or Neskowin, there are events and plenty of Mom's day specials at local lodgings (Above: the Oregon Coast Railroad has a special Mother's Day brunch ride).

Yachats area: Cape Perpetua

Mother's Day is not just another day at the beach, however. That weekend you can enjoy a special antique train ride along the north Oregon coast that comes with dinner, getting a sea lion kiss at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, or music, food classes or unique ways to shop at Farmer's Markets.

May 12. Pacific Coast Wind Ensemble. The ensemble will perform show tunes, marches and a variety of concert band pieces. The concert is free, but a donation of $10 per person is suggested and will go to support the Oregon Coast Military Heritage Museum, soon to be located at the Florence Municipal Airport. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

Every Sunday, beginning in May. Yachats Farmers Market. Locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

Getting kissed by a sea lion at Oregon Coast Aquarium

Every Day at Oregon Coast Aquarium: Sea Lion Kisses. Perfect for the mom who has everything: a big, wet slimy kiss from a massive sea lion. At least you can post it on YouTube later for good laughs. Take a trip behind the scenes and meet their furry friends and get a memory you will never forget. Make sure to bring your camera. This is a short, 15-minute program. 2:30-2:45 p.m. $20 members. $25 nonmembers. Call for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org.

May 12. Plant Exchange. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Connie Hansen Garden. 1931 N.W. 33rd Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338. www.conniehansengarden.com.

May 12. Moroccan small plates demo. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

Rockaway Beach

May 11-13. Rockaway Beach Kite Festival. Sponsored by The American Kitefliers Association, the largest association of kiters in the world. The purpose is to educate the public in the art, history, technology, and practice of building and flying kites - to advance the joys and values of kiting in all nations. Family fun all weekend. Kite flying exhibitions, activities, vendors, and contests. Free, for all ages. Located at Ocean's Edge Wayside. 103 1st Street. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108. RockawayBeach.net.

May 13. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Mothers Day Lunch Train. A time-tripping trip around two bays of the north Oregon coast on a vintage F-7 diesel locomotive. You'll see some impressive vistas between Garibaldi and Wheeler. The earlier you make your reservation, the better chance you have to get an ocean side table. Menu includes shrimp cocktails, clam chowder, crossaint sandwich with turkey, bacon, tomato and avocado fruit bowl, and dessert with cheesecake and strawberries. Ticket prices are $53 for a child and $73 for an adult. 1-4 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net.

Below: Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay

