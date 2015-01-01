Mother's Day on Oregon Coast: Huge Lodging List to Spoil Mom With

Updated May 2015

(Oregon Coast) – Mother's Day is a week away and that means it's time to take that lovely lady to the coast. Looking for places to stay there and pamper your mom? Here's the ultimate guide to Mother's Day Lodgings. Either hit the the links to the individual cities or see the full list of about dozens and dozens of places she'll love.

Just about all of Yachats lodgings are either oceanfront or ocean view of some kind. Up near Waldport, a host of cozy cottages are available, along with a couple of awe-inspiring BnB's. See Yachats Lodging and Waldport Lodging.

Newport lodgings have some truly distinctive qualities, like those overlooking Agate Beach or Nye Beach. Even the historic bayfront has some impressive spots to stay, where you can catch your own crab. Nearby, Depoe Bay hotels, motels and rentals feature more wave drama up against these basalt cliffs, along with wondrous whale watching possibilities. See Newport Lodging and Depoe Bay Lodging.

Lincoln City has the largest array of lodgings along the entire Oregon coast and more than most cities. Many sit right on those scenic clifftops, looking down on marvelous beaches, and some – including many vacation rentals – are within steps of those soothing sands. Several are right on the bay as well. Look here for Neskowin lodging as well, where a very quiet, tiny village hosts a lot of surprises. - Lincoln City Lodging.

In the Three Capes Area, you're dealing with lots of scenic revelations at Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts and Sand Lake. 25 miles of hidden spots sit here, and Pacific City lodgings overlook some of the greatest views on the entire coastline. - Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging

Up north, past Tillamook, Bayocean and Garibaldi, mom with love the places to stay found in the Rockaway Beach to Manzanita area. Lots of oceanfront vacation rentals and motels are in both towns, with Manzanita pulling some particularly charming rabbits out of its magical hat. On the Nehalem Bay itself, there's Wheeler Lodge on the Bay, which is – just as it says – right on the water. - Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging

Upscale and full of ways to spoil Mom are typical of the lodgings in Cannon Beach. Lots of pampering possibilities exist, Most here are oceanfront. A few miles away, Seaside lodgings, motels and rentals sit either right along the historic Prom or a close walk to the beaches. Mom will love the shopping and culinary pleasures of both towns, often within walking distance. - Cannon Beach Lodging and - Seaside lodging.

See the full list of lodgings to take Mom to below.

