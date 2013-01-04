Stunning Low Tides Coming to Oregon Coast This Month

Published 04/01/2013

(Oregon Coast) - The Oregon coast will be big on little tides in April.

In a recent bulletin, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) officials said April will bring some mighty minus tides to the beaches, opening up lots of tide pools on the Oregon coast.

It already started on March 28 and continued through today, generally happening in the early morning hours. More will will be happening April 10 through 13, and then again from April 24 to the end of the month.

These are the first low tides of the year, and the precursor to the lowest tides of the year that generally happen in May and June.

ODFW said extra hours of daylight augment this experience. Some areas will be cleared of as much as ten feet of water in a few hours.

Hermit crabs, sea urchins, small fish, jelly fish, green anemones, sea stars, pinkish corraline algae, lime green anemone, dark green sea lettuce, barnacles and other animals of the intertidal region will be visible.

ODFW suggested many of the bigger state parks with rocky areas will be best. In the Cannon Beach area, look to Haystack Rock, the rocks around it, and at Hug Point. On the central Oregon coast, you'll find Seal Rock, Yachats State Recreation Area (or just about anywhere with 10 miles of Yachats), Strawberry Hill State Wayside and Neptune State Park. On the south coast, they pointed to Sunset Bay State Park, Cape Arago State Park and Cape Blanco State Park.

Other excellent spots can include Oceanside, depending on the conditions.

“Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, four miles north of Newport, has outstanding tide pools and rangers on hand to provide tours and answer questions,” ODFW said.

Safety will be a primary concern as well. ODFW urges you to not turn your back on the ocean, and stay away from rocky ledges like these at higher tides.

ODFW also suggested to look for marine life tidal flats of bays, such as Nehalem Bay or Alsea Bay by Waldport.

For a full list of Oregon coast tide pool spots on the northern half of the coast see here.

