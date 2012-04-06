More Spectacular Minus Tides for Oregon Coast in June

Published 06/04/2012

(Oregon Coast) – Spring and early summer are always some of the best low tides of the year, and the 2012 season is certainly no exception. Part of that dynamic is this is among the calmest times of the year when it comes to sea conditions, but the fact the Oregon coast is along the 45th parallel and the way the Earth tilts this time of year can also affect it. (Above: starfish at the southern end of Cannon Beach)

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) recently released some more information about these inviting conditions, as a rather large series of minus tides are happening throughout this month.

Seal Rock

“June is a spectacular month for tide poolers with two long minus tide series and the beginning of a third, all in the morning,” ODFW said in a release. “The series are June 1 to 9, 16 to 25 and June 29 to July 8. A minus tide provides the best time to visit tide pools and watch the life that was just a few hours ago under as much as 10 feet of water.”

ODFW said depending where you are you'll be able to find plenty of hermit crabs, sea urchins, jelly fish, algae, green anemones, barnacles, dark green sea lettuce, lime green anemone, starfish and pinkish corraline, as well as fish and other critters.

Some of the suggestions ODFW made for tide pooling are around Cannon Beach and its Haystack Rock, Hug Point, Seal Rock, the rocky shelves of Yachats (and most of the beaches about 12 miles south of that town), and several spots on the southern Oregon coast such as Sunset Bay State Park, Cape Arago State Park and Cape Blanco State Park. Newport's Yaquina Head has staff to help you check out more.

ODFW warned not to take your eyes off the ocean because large waves can suddenly appear and perhaps even sweep you away. Also, logs on the beach can easily move with just a tiny bit of water around then crush you, so stay away from those.

For tide schedules, see the Oregon Coast Weather page, this click on the individual link for the area you are considering.

A barnacle at Cannon Beach

