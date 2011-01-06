Spectacular Minus Tides on Oregon Coast Arrive with Warm Weekend Weather

(Oregon Coast) – With inland temperatures set to be around 80 degrees this weekend, the coast looks to be extremely sunny and warm as well on Saturday and Sunday – just in time for some amazing low tides (Above a secret beach near Yachats where interesting tidal life rules at low tides).

Arcadia State Park, near Cannon Beach

Some extra inviting low tides will be hitting this week, starting immediately, actually. It appears as if the minus tides will be less impressive the farther north you go, but minus tides can be incredible fun if it’s even just a little bit so. On the lower central coast you’ll find them as low as minus one foot, four inches on Friday and Saturday, and Monday they’ll be quite low as well.

The tide tables for Yachats indicate a minus tide of one foot, four inches on Friday at 8:30 a.m. and Saturday at 9:12 a.m., while it will be minus one foot, two inches on Sunday just before 10 a.m.. Wednesday, Thursday and Monday also feature minus tides.

Up a bit farther north, around Oceanside and Tillamook Bay, the minus tides are approximately the same times but less than a foot, clocking in around minus eight to four inches.



Up around Seaside, you’ll find minus five-inch tides on most of those days.

Strawberry Hill Wayside

This is of course quite lucky for anyone in the Yachats area as that section of the Oregon coast is crammed full of tide pool spots. Rocky ledges within city limits of Yachats won’t be very open to exploring as they’re still pretty dangerous, but spots just south of there like Strawberry Hill, Bob Creek Wayside and the marine gardens of Cook’s Chasm will provide some awe-inspiring viewing of sea life.

Oceanside has some amazing starfish colonies that will be plentiful at such low tide events, and even the smaller morning minus tides around Cannon Beach should make for awesome explorations of Haystack Rock.

Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay

Other intertidal zone areas will include Depoe Bay and the wayside next to Devil’s Punchbowl, parts of Cape Kiwanda, Arch Cape. This should be an excellent time to visit rather mysterious beach spots like Hug Point near Cannon Beach, where the tide often cuts off large portions of the beach, and spots like Neskowin, Short Beach next to Oceanside and the boiler from a wrecked ship may be visible at Boiler Bay next to Depoe Bay.

Since the minus tides are in the mornings, the other low tides that day will be around 12 hours later, in the early evenings. These are not that spectacular, but they are around two to five feet lower than the high tides of the day, which may allow some tide pool viewing in the later hours of daylight. Complete Guide to Oregon Coast Tide Pools

Cape Cove Beach, next to Cape Perpetua - only accessible at low tide events.

Hug Point

