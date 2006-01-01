Minus Tides and Stellar Weather for Oregon Coast This Week

Published 05/16/2011

(Oregon Coast) – If you're looking for fun times on the beach soon, this is probably the week for it. An irresistible combo of really low minus tides and beautiful weather will be gracing the shoreline (above: a secret beach spot in Lane County, between Yachats and Florence).

The weather report for the north coast – in areas like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita and Pacific City - shows “considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers” for Tuesday (according to The Weather Channel), with low winds and a 50 percent chance of rain. Rain will likely increase in the evening. Temperatures will be chilly, however – around 54 degrees for a high.

Low tide discoveries in Oceanside

Wednesday, the sun comes out. A few clouds early in the day will melt to mostly sunny, with a high around 57 degrees.

Thursday calls for mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s, and Friday eases the coastline into a stellar weekend of mostly sunny weather.

For the central Oregon coast – in spots like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport or Yachats – the forecast is largely the same. Highs may be a little higher, especially on Wednesday, which may get to about 60 degrees. Low winds will be the standard throughout the week.

Thursday looks to be a mix of rain and clouds, while Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60’s – a tad warmer than the north coast.

Impressive minus tides will be the highlight for this week. Times for these and exact measurements will differ from area to area.

Boiler Bay, near Depoe Bay, under sunny skies

For example, the tide tables for Seaside indicates that Tuesday morning at 8:23 a.m. the tide will be minus eight inches.

Wednesday gets even a little lower with minus nine inches at 9:11 a.m. Thursday’s low tide in Seaside will be around 10 a.m. at minus eight inches. This trend continues through Sunday morning.

The Seaside tide tables are also used for Cannon Beach.



The central coast seems to indicate some even larger minus tides.

Lincoln City's Siletz Bay

Tuesday morning for the Lincoln City sees a minus tide of one foot and six inches at 7:29 a.m.

Wednesday is the same at 8:17 a.m.

Thursday sees minus one foot and five inches at 9:04 a.m. Friday’s lowest tide is at 9:51 a.m. with minus one foot and two inches.

See the Complete Guide to Oregon Coast Tide Pools for places to see the good stuff.

