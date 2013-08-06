Huge Minus Tides on Oregon Coast in June

Published 06/08/2013

(Oregon Coast) – If you're looking for really large minus tides, there are a couple of insane sets of them coming up. (Above: Oceanside)

There is one fairly decent set of minus tides happening right now on the Oregon coast, going through to June 15. But a seriously impressive set happens later in the month, sometimes as much as minus three feet in some areas.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said you may be able to see a large variety of sea life not usually visible, such as green anemones, hermit crabs, sea urchins, small fish, jelly fish, sea stars, pinkish corraline algae, lime green anemone, dark green sea lettuce, barnacles and other animals of the intertidal region.

“A minus tide is an excellent time to visit tide pools and watch the life that was just a few hours ago under as much as 10 feet of water,” ODFW said.

This also can mean incredible access around rocky points not usually possible to traverse, such as Hug Point near Cannon Beach, parts of Oceanside, Pacific City and areas south of Yachats.

The current grouping of minus tides gets down to almost minus one-foot in some areas – all happening early in the morning.

In the Seaside area, on June 10, low tide is at 9:47 a.m., getting down to minus three inches.

Around Pacific City, it gets as low as minus nine inches on June 9, and low tides down to minus one inch to minus eight inches can be found June 10 through 13.

The monster low tides – probably lowest of the year – come around June 23. In Pacific City, they get down to as low as around minus two feet from June 23 to 27.

In the Depoe Bay area, they might get down to around minus three feet on June 24 to 26, around 7 a.m.

Other incredible tide pool action happens around the Devil's Punchbowl near Depoe Bay, Devil's Churn near Yachats, Oceanside, Haystack Rocks at Cannon Beach, Arcadia Beach, and some select areas of Lincoln City, Newport's Yaquina Head has interpreters that can answer questions.

A major goldmine of tide pool activity happens around much of the area between Yachats and Florence, such as at Bob Creek, Cook's Chasm and Strawberry Hill, among others.

