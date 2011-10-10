Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Beers by the Beach: Sampling Oregon Coast Microbreweries

Published 10/10/2011

By Anne Marie DiStefano

Pelican Pub & Brewery in Pacific City

(Oregon Coast) - Microbreweries, brewpubs and small batch specialty beers are an Oregon tradition, and the Oregon coast is no exception. All along the Oregon Coast Highway, in seaside towns big and small, you can find talented and passionate brewers. Some have made names for themselves pretty far inland, while others are content to provide exceptional pints to the adventurous few.

Starting in the north, the historic shipping town of Astoria is home to Fort George Brewery and Public House, and the Astoria Brewing Company. Fort George is known as a community gathering place, with live music and top-notch albacore fish and chips. While many of the beer styles here are British in origin — porter, an oatmeal pale ale, and the signature Vortex IPA — the taps may also feature, depending on the season, Belgian-style wit and fruit beers made with local produce.

The Astoria Brewing Company is also home to the Wet Dog Café, an Astoria institution since 1995. The riverfront deck is open in summer and fall, allowing visitors to take in the vast Columbia River and its Industrial Age traffic of barges and commercial vessels. Inside it’s a cozy, brewpub atmosphere, where you can sip Solar Dog IPA (so named because the brewery is solar powered) and ales ranging from blond to amber to a dark, malty porter. The full menu includes 18 different kinds of burgers.

About 15 miles south of Astoria, in Gearhart, you’ll find on outpost of Oregon’s far-ranging and creative McMenamins chain of brewpubs. McMenamins’ Sand Trap, on the greens at Gearhart Golf Links, offers beers that are familiar to all Oregonians: Hammerhead, Terminator Stout and Ruby, made with raspberries. There’s a trusty menu of burgers, tater tots and pizza, and this location is notable for its outdoor seating, including a fire pit, and for live music.

In Cannon Beach, there’s Bill’s Tavern & Brewhouse, which is famous for its blackberry beer. The Blackberry Beauty is light and fairly crisp, fruity without being sweet or syrupy. Other house-made beers include Duckdive Pale, Evil Twin IPA, and Rudy’s Red. Expected menu items like burgers and fish and chips are complemented by clam chowder, oysters and home-made chili.

For a seat smack-dab on the beach and powerful, award-winning brews, head to Pacific City and the Pelican Pub & Brewery. In the summer, you can sit outside, watching waves, kites and surfers. The pub itself is dwarfed by a massive haystack rock that rises from the ocean.

Pelican’s Kiwanda Cream Ale is a winner, literally, having taken gold at the 2010 Great American Beer Festival, among other awards. Named for nearby Cape Kiwanda, this fruity and floral ale puts the sweetness of malt in the forefront, but has a clean finish. It’s poured alongside Doryman’s Dark Ale, MacPelican’s Scottish Style Ale, Tusnami Stout, and others, including rotating seasonal or specialty brews.

The kitchen is open from breakfast through to late at night, and works to incorporate beer into its recipes. You can get buttermilk-beer pancakes for breakfast, beer-cheese soup for lunch, and for dinner, pan seared Pacific rockfish in a Kiwanda Cream Ale, tomato, and caper sauce. The menu also suggests the right beer to accompany each entrée.

In addition, every year the Pelican hosts three Brewers Dinners, featuring expert pairings of beer and Northwest cuisine.

Lincoln City is home to The Lighthouse, another link in the McMenamins chain. It’s fun and quirky, although it’s not really in a lighthouse. Still, it’s a reliable stop for burgers, sanwiches and pizza. As a bonus, the Lighthouse has an outstanding whiskey selection.

Another well-known brewery is Rogue, whose flagship brewpub is in Newport. Rogue actually has three outposts in Newport, along with other locations up and down the coast, from San Francisco in the south to Issiquah, Washington in the north (there’s also a Rogue pub in Astoria.) Their beer is distributed nationally.

The Rogue Ales Public House, founded in 1989, still operates as a bustling brewpub. The newer Brewers on the Bay is also bustling, and offers a view of the much-photographed bridge over Yaquina Bay.

Dead Guy Ale is Rogue’s signature brew. It’s a rich and malty beer made in the style of a German maibock. Other favorites include Chocolate Stout, Hazelnut Brown Nectar and the Old Crustacean Barleywine.

Rogue has also gotten into the distilling business, making whiskey, gin, and — pirates that they are — three kinds of rum. The Rogue House of Spirits, a brief distance from Brewers on the Bay, is open for tastings and tours from June through September.

In the southern town of Florence, if you look closely, you’ll find Wakonda Brewing Company, a small craft brewery with a small tasting room. Wakonda’s Beachcomber Cream Ale has something of a cult following, and the Sneaker Wave Pilsner is reported to live up to its name. Other beers include the Timberbeast IPA, Black Elk Stout, and Firthur, brewed with fir needles and named after local son Ken Kesey’s famous bus. The tasting room is only open limited hours, but the beers are also available locally at spots like Beachcombers Pub and Grill.

List of brewpubs:

Fort George Brewery and Public House. 1483 Duane St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-7468. www.fortgeorgebrewery.com.

Astoria Brewing Company & Wet Dog Café. 114 11th St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6975. www.wetdogcafe.com.

McMenamins Sand Trap. 1157 N. Marion Ave. Gearhart, Oregon. 503-717-8150. www.mcmenamins.com/554-mcmenamins-sand-trap-home.

Bill’s Tavern and Brewhouse. 188 N. Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-2202.

McMenamins Lighthouse Tavern. 4157 N. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-7238.
www.mcmenamins.com/279-lighthouse-brewpub-home.

Pelican Pub & Brewery. 33180 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.yourlittlebeachtown.com/pelican.

Rogue Ales Public House. 748 S.W. Bay Blvd. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-3188. www.rogue.com.

Rogue Brewers on the Bay. 2320 OSU Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3660. www.rogue.com.

Wakonda Brewing Company. 1725 Kingwood St. #4. Florence, Oregon. 541-991-0694.

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Dozens of homes in that dreamy, rugged stretch between Cannon Beach and Manzanita known as Arch Cape. Oceanfront and ocean view , or just a short walk from the sea.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

 

 

 