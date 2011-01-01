|
Manzanita, Oregon Film Series Selection Announced for January
Published
01/22/2013
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Every last weekend of the year, the north Oregon coast town of Manzanita hosts the Manzanita Film Series at the Hoffman Center. These are $7 admission and always begin at 7:30 p.m.
The selection for the upcoming series night on January 26 has been announced: The Best of the 38th Northwest Film & Video Festival" from Portland and the Portland Art Museum's Film Center.
Each year, following the Northwest Filmmakers’ Festival in Portland, the Film Center assembles a program of Festival highlights - award winners, audience and critical favorites - and sends it out on tour across the region and beyond to find new audiences.
This installment includes: Kurtis Hough’s MOSSGROVE, which looks like the National Geographic on LSD; Jin Ryu and Yi-Fan’s CAMERON’S BOOKS, an ode to the legendary independent bookseller; Rob Tyler’s STRANDS – among many other films.
The Hoffman Center is at 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org
Other upcoming highlights at the Manzanita hotspot:
February 16. Manzanita Writers Series: Erica Bauermeister. The author reads from her new book, The Art of Mixing. The event is also a release party for the second issue of the North Coast Squid. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.
|
