Look for Meteor Showers in Oregon and Its Coast

Published 08/01/2011

(Portland, Oregon) – The meteors are coming. The meteors are coming (above: Manzanita with the galaxy spinning around it).

Well, they’re already here.

If you were in Portland or on the Oregon coast during the clear nights experienced at the end of July, you may have noticed a few bright objects streaking through the sky.

Star field above Cannon Beach

Right now, in this part of the northwest United States, you’re seeing the Capricornids meteor showers and the beginning of the famed Perseids that dominate August skies.

In Portland, late on July 31, at least two striking streaks were seen zipping across the sky – even in the slightly hazy and street light-induced noisy conditions of the city.

With the Capricornids – apparently seen about July 29 and 30 – you may see as many as 15 per hour. While not particularly frequent, some can be quite bright.

Rockaway Beach at night

Now, as August gets its start, you can expect to see the Perseids in the night sky. These can yield some 60 fireballs per hour, but you’ll have to get out of the city lights to really take advantage of this show. It helps to hit various Oregon coast dark spots like the overlooks at Manzanita, Silver Point near Cannon Beach or even Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay. However, any dark beach will do, where light interference from street lamps or buildings is minimal.

For those in the Portland Metro area, you may want to briefly head west into Yamhill wine country, the Hillsboro area or east into the Gorge.

Depoe Bay's Otter Rock at night

According to EarthSky.com, you’ll want to keep an eye on the moon and avoid it.

“EarthSky recommends watching in the first 10 days of August to have moonless skies from midnight to dawn, the best time of night for watching meteors,” it said in a recent article. “You’ll have an entirely moon-free sky after midnight during August’s first week, as the meteors are beginning to build. You’ll have a window of darkness for a few hours before dawn on August 8, 9 and 10.”

Near Depoe Bay at night

Lincoln City at night

