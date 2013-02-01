Oregon Astronomy: Russian Meteor Updates, Why It Is Not from Asteroid

Updated 02/15/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Reports continue to come in from the Chelyabinsk region in Russia that multiple fragments of a meteorite have been found, after a massive and extremely loud fireball apparently exploded somewhere in that area – presumably in the air.

There are still conflicting reports at this hour of at least 1200 injuries or more and glass that has exploded. Some reports continue to claim it was a shower of meteors and not just one.

The fireball swooped down over this part of Russia earlier Thursday and the event has some dramatic video to prove it. It sped downward, turning into an intensely bright fireball, leaving a mammoth trail behind it. An incredibly loud explosion was heard, which can be heard in at least one video. The sound shook buildings, set off car alarms and some pieces are responsible for crumbling a roof at a factory.

Most of the injuries were due to exploding glass, which was caused by the shockwave..

Fragments reportedly found were discovered near the town of Satka, about 120 miles from the regional capital city of Chelyabinsk. One major piece broke through a frozen lake.

The big question in many minds is did this have something to do with the gargantuan asteroid known as DA14 that will make its appearance Friday. One Oregonian had the answer to that.

Jim Todd, Planetarium Manager at Portland's OMSI, said this cannot be part of the massive asteroid DA14 which will soon whiz by the planet Earth by a very close margin. It is pure coincidence.

“Keep in mind, DA14 flyby is still 12 hours away and is moving from south to north in relation to Earth,” Todd said. “The fireball over Russia was moving from the east to south.”

DA14 will only be seen in other parts of the world, including Russia – but not in Oregon and not on the Oregon coast.

Chelyabinsk is a region of Russia some 930 miles east of Moscow.

