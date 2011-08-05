Spring and Memorial Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast

Published 05/08/2011

(Oregon Coast) – Spring means a wider variety and greater density of events along the Oregon coast, as the area starts to pick up steam with weather more conducive to outdoor fun. But there's plenty of indoor stuff to do as well, especially around Memorial Day Weekend (above: do some clamming on Lincoln City's Siletz Bay).

There’s the science of kelp beds in Newport, clamming and a dog show in Lincoln City, fun for foodies in Cannon Beach and Garibaldi, and the holiday weekend boasts some spectacular festivals. This month is when those famed antique rail rides begin on the north Oregon coast as well, and then there's that wild and crazy Trash Bash in Manzanita.

On May 14, 21 and 28, the Oregon Coast Aquarium features the “Interpretive Dive: Oregon Kelp Forest.” This program dives into the vast underwater forests right off the Oregon coast. Bull kelp, with massive blades stretching as long as 100 feet, form an intricate aquatic habitat that is vital to the survival of many coastal species. 11 to 11:15 a.m. Oregon Coast Aquarium, South Beach. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org

May 20. 13th Annual Trash Bash in Manzanita. A pleasantly quirky and wildly popular event with those living in the region – one which amounts to the party of the year for many. Everything is recycled in this event (except the food): art made from trash, fashion made from trash, and more innovations. Music, excellent grub and fire dancers, along with a fashion show. Trashion Show, 7:15. Fire Dance at 8:45 p.m. Trash costumes encouraged. 5 to 9 p.m. $5 at the door, kids 12 and under free. CARTM. 34995 Necarney City Road. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7764.

Lincoln City really goes to the dogs on May 21 with the Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics, an annual "for fun" dog show which benefits doggie related causes in Oregon. Proceeds from the 2011 event will benefit the Lincoln County Animal Shelter and Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital.

The festival of pups welcomes friendly dogs of all ages, sizes and breeds to participate – and handlers of all skill levels as well.

Lincoln City was recently rated the 6th most dog friendly town in the US by Dog Fancy Magazine. Cost is $3 per dog, per category, or $25 per dog for unlimited entries. 1545 S.E. 50th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/mutts/index.php.

Norman Sylvester performs at Nehalem Bay Winery over the holiday weekend.

Lincoln City has a special outdoor guide event for those want to indulge in a bit of clamming. May 22 features Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet, at 10 a.m. Meet at Siletz Bay State Park. Adults $30, children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

Cannon Beach gets tasty on May 22. It’s the Children’s Center Chef’s Night Out, all to benefit the Cannon Beach Children’s Center, which provides high quality child care in an early childhood learning environment for children from six weeks to six years old. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

May 28 and 29. Nehalem Bay Winery erupts into major fun with its annual Memorial Weekend Blues Festival, starting at 6 p.m. This time around, it’s two days. Live music from the Norman Sylvester Band. $5 cover charge does not include cost of beer, wine and BBQ. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

On May 29, taste the pleasures of the north coast with the Garibaldi Famous Fish Fry. Noon. Old Mill Marina. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.oldmill.us

Steam train rides on the north coast

May 29-31. Steam Train Season Begins. The train runs between Garibaldi and Rockaway Beach every Saturday and Sunday starting on Memorial Day. In July and August it also runs on Fridays. Trains leave from the Garibaldi Depot at 402 S. American Way and the Rockaway Beach Depot at Hwy 1 and First Street. Garibaldi, Oregon and Rockaway Beach, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/index.html.

May 30, it’s the 66th Fleet of Flowers Memorial Day Ceremonies in Depoe Bay. It’s one of the more spectacular and moving such tribute events on the Oregon coast, dedicated to those lost at sea. Watch the flower-bedecked fishing fleet sail to sea. 11 a.m. with a reception following. Depoe Bay Harbor. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

Below: Depoe Bay

