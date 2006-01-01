Memorial Day Weekend Availability, Openings for Oregon Coast

Published 05/22/2013

(Oregon Coast) – It seems by far and away most motels, hotels and rentals on the Oregon coast have been snapped up for Memorial Day weekend. But a few have some openings.

For Seaside, you'll find a handful of places still along the oceanfront and near it. Many have a historical vibe, and quite a few are close to downtown. See the Seaside, Oregon Lodging page for listings.

Cannon Beach has bundles overlooking the beach, often with balconies. There are numerous vacation rentals in town as well. See the Cannon Beach lodging page.

In the Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler and Nehalem Bay area, there are several that are oceanfront. Some of the vacation rentals are as well. Many are quite close to the beach. You also have some beautiful bayfront possibilities on the Nehalem Bay with openings. See the Rockaway Beach, Nehalem Bay, Manzanita lodging page for full details.

Down around Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar and Pacific City, most are either oceanfront or very close to it. Openings there include some fancy vacation rentals and condos in the Pacific City area, and some smaller rentals and motels in Oceanside and Tierra Del Mar. This is where you'll get away from the crowds as well. See the Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Pacific City lodging page for more.

Lincoln City will be largely filled up, but even some of the oceanfront hotels there will have availability. There are numerous rental agencies in town as well where openings will be more abundant. See the Lincoln City lodging page for these.

Depoe Bay and Gleneden Beach tend to have more openings on high-density weekends like this because it's a little out of the way, and Depoe Bay is mostly rocky areas instead of sandy beaches. The scenery here can be much more dramatic because of that, however. See the Depoe Bay lodging page.

Newport is often packed to the gills on this weekend. See the Newport, Oregon Lodging Guide for possible openings still.

Nearby, Yachats is a bit more out of the way and again features more rocky areas, so you're chances of finding a vacation rental or a hotel or motel are greater. See the Yachats lodging page.

More is also available at the Oregon coast lodging page (below)

Also, check the listings below – but make sure you call and check the lodging first.

