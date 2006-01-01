North Oregon Coast May Preview: Astoria Events

Published 04/18/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – Looking ahead to May on the north Oregon coast, the very northwestern tip of the state keeps up the pace with a full calendar of events and things to do – both outdoors and inside.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

May 4. March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon. 9 a.m. Maritime Memorial Park. 200 West Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon.503-222-9434. www.marchofdimes.com/oregon.

May 5. Dancing with the NCSB Stars. 1:30 p.m. $10 adults. $8 students. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 8. David Carlson: My Life in Music. This special event begins with a dinner in the McTavish Room from 6:30-7:15 p.m. It then moves to the theater where David Carlson speaks from the piano bench of the Liberty’s Steinway concert grand and illustrates his talk with music. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-3211. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 11. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

May 11. Live music: Presidio Brass. An exhilarating ride of music mixed with humor and infectious joy. $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 11, 18, 25. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 17-18. Spring May Show. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

May 18. Greek Wine Dinner. Dine in our Cellar Room and enjoy a multiple course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Greece. Reservations required. 6 p.m. $105. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 19. Lecture: “Sikhs — Our Story.” The Lower Columbia Diversity Project presents “Sikhs — Our History, Our Religion.” Jasmit Singh of Seattle will discuss the Sikh religion, and the history of Sikhs in the Northwest. 2 p.m. Judge Guy Boyington Building. 857 Commercial Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1895.

May 19. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. This month’s topic is “What Killed Lewis?” with physician and author David Peck. 1 pm. Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

May 19, 26. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

May 23. Lecture: The Columbia River Estuary: Natural and Human Changes in the Past 150 Years. Presented by Ales & Ideas, a partnership between Fort George Brewery and Clatsop Community College. 7 p.m. Fort George Lovell Showroom + Taproom. 426 14th St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-338-2335.

May 24. Live ballet: “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Presented by the Astoria School of Ballet and the Liberty Theater. Choreographed to music by Léo Delibes, this story-ballet features lively characters with colorful costumes and dramatic dancing. $10 adults. $5 student, senior, and military. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 25-26. Celebrating Veterans — Celebrating Freedom. Follow the Old Soldiers Trail and learn the story of Fort Stevens from re-enactors from many eras in our military history. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park Historic Area. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.visitfortstevens.com.

