A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

North Oregon Coast May Preview: Astoria Events

Published 04/18/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – Looking ahead to May on the north Oregon coast, the very northwestern tip of the state keeps up the pace with a full calendar of events and things to do – both outdoors and inside.

Every Saturday. Yoga for charity. The intention behind the class is to come together as one inspired and strong yoga community. Expect an all-level yoga class that will get you strong, supple and rejuvenated. 5 p.m. $5 suggested donation goes to a local charity. RiversZen Yoga Center. 399 31st St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-440-3554.

May 4. March of Dimes Walk-a-Thon. 9 a.m. Maritime Memorial Park. 200 West Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon.503-222-9434. www.marchofdimes.com/oregon.

May 5. Dancing with the NCSB Stars. 1:30 p.m. $10 adults. $8 students. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 8. David Carlson: My Life in Music. This special event begins with a dinner in the McTavish Room from 6:30-7:15 p.m. It then moves to the theater where David Carlson speaks from the piano bench of the Liberty’s Steinway concert grand and illustrates his talk with music. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-3211. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 11. Art Walk and Cash Mob. Downtown businesses keep their doors open late (until 7 p.m.), provide refreshments and entertainment, and exhibit original works of art or craft. The Cash Mob will meet at the Liberty Theater at 4:45 p.m. and proceed to a location TBA. Downtown Astoria, Oregon.

May 11. Live music: Presidio Brass. An exhilarating ride of music mixed with humor and infectious joy. $15-$25. 7:30 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 11, 18, 25. Wine tasting. 1-4 p.m. $5. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 17-18. Spring May Show. Astor Street Opry Co. 129 W. Bond St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6104. www.shanghaiedinastoria.com.

May 18. Greek Wine Dinner. Dine in our Cellar Room and enjoy a multiple course gourmet meal perfectly paired with the wines from Greece. Reservations required. 6 p.m. $105. The Cellar on 10th. 1004 Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6600. www.thecellaron10th.com.

May 19. Lecture: “Sikhs — Our Story.” The Lower Columbia Diversity Project presents “Sikhs — Our History, Our Religion.” Jasmit Singh of Seattle will discuss the Sikh religion, and the history of Sikhs in the Northwest. 2 p.m. Judge Guy Boyington Building. 857 Commercial Ave. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1895.

May 19. In Their Footsteps Lecture Series. This month’s topic is “What Killed Lewis?” with physician and author David Peck. 1 pm. Wildlife Center of the North Coast. Fort Clatsop Visitor Center. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. 503-861-2471. www.nps.gov/lewi/index.htm.

May 19, 26. Astoria Sunday Market. Up to 200 vendors offer locally-made products that have been hand-crafted, grown, created or gathered by the farmers, craftspeople and artisans of the area. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Downtown Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-1010. www.AstoriaSundayMarket.com.

May 23. Lecture: The Columbia River Estuary: Natural and Human Changes in the Past 150 Years. Presented by Ales & Ideas, a partnership between Fort George Brewery and Clatsop Community College. 7 p.m. Fort George Lovell Showroom + Taproom. 426 14th St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-338-2335.

May 24. Live ballet: “The Velveteen Rabbit.” Presented by the Astoria School of Ballet and the Liberty Theater. Choreographed to music by Léo Delibes, this story-ballet features lively characters with colorful costumes and dramatic dancing. $10 adults. $5 student, senior, and military. 7 p.m. Liberty Theater. 1203 Commercial St. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-5922 Ext. 55. www.liberty-theater.org.

May 25-26. Celebrating Veterans — Celebrating Freedom. Follow the Old Soldiers Trail and learn the story of Fort Stevens from re-enactors from many eras in our military history. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fort Stevens State Park Historic Area. 100 Peter Iredale Road. Hammond, Oregon. 503-861-1470. www.visitfortstevens.com.

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

