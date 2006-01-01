Oregon Coast Spring Preview: March in Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 02/15/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – Indulge in the rite of spring and spring break along these beaches with hefty helpings of aquarium fun, a beach clean-up, whale watching and lots of music, arts and scientific events to tickle your intellect (above: a sunset at Depoe Bay's Rodea Point).

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Giant Pacific Octopus. Go behind the scenes on a popular encounter to shake an octopus’ hand … er, suckers. Learn about the exciting life of one of the most intelligent invertebrates on this planet. Oregon Coast Aquarium. Noon-1 p.m. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

Every Saturday. Lincoln County Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Showcasing farmers, food producers, and arts and crafts from Lincoln County. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Lincoln County Fairgrounds. Newport, Oregon.

March 3, 17. Sea Lion Encounter. Learn about the Oregon Coast Aquarium’s pinnipeds and get a sea lion kiss behind the scenes. Ages 8 and up. 10-11 a.m. Call ahead for reservations. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

March 8. Oregon Coast Agate Club Meeting. The club is open to membership for any one with an interest in rocks, gems, minerals and fossils. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Central Lincoln PUD. 2129 N. Coast Highway. Newport, Oregon.

March 9. Spring Home School Day at the Aquarium. Home school families receive school admission rate on this day. Educational stations, animal encounters and programs will help your kids analyze the difficulties animals have in surviving in this rough, ever-changing ecosystem. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. aquarium.org/events/356-spring-home-school-day.

March 9. Sea Squirts: Furry Friends. What does a marine mammal feel like? Join us to explore some of the furriest ocean creatures out there. Ages 2-3. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

March 10. Nye Beach Mystery Weekend. This family event begins Saturday morning when sleuths purchase mystery packets for $10 each. Sleuths will visit participating businesses to collect clues and interrogate the suspects, with solutions due by 5 p.m. The mystery is written by a local author. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nye Beach Historic District. Newport, Oregon. 541-270-2234.

March 10. Kick Off to St. Patrick’s Week featuring Bua. A traditional Irish house concert featuring the band Bua, who won the Irish music awards’ Top Traditional Group in 2009. 7:30-10 p.m. $12 advance. $13 at the door. South Beach Community Center. 3024 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-574-6530. newportcelticfestival.com.

March 12-April 6. Spring Break. Newport residents and visitors might want to keep in mind that schools in California, Oregon and Idaho will be setting their students loose for spring break. Newport, Oregon.

March 24-31. Oregon Whale Watching Week. Volunteers line points along the Oregon Coast to help visitors spy gray whales as they migrate north. Various spots in Depoe Bay and Newport, such as the Whale Watch Center, Cape Foulweather, Nye Beach, Yaquina Head, more. whalespoken.org.

March 31. Solv annual spring beach cleanup. Join Oregonians from across the state to celebrate nearly three decades of beach cleanups along the entire Oregon coastline. Various locales around Depoe Bay and Newport. Register online. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. www.solv.org.

March 24-25. Cub Scout Combo Sleepover. Have the aquarium to yourself as you travel through our exhibits on a scavenger hunt, participate in hands-on activities, and experience early morning behind-the-scenes. Sleepovers include dinner, a late snack and a light breakfast. Saturday 6 p.m.-Sunday 9 a.m. $50 per person for members, $55 per person for nonmembers. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

March 27. Preschool Special: Tidepools. In this special spring break program, we will explore a local rocky intertidal zone at low tide and look for animals that live there. This program will meet offsite. Rubber boots and a change of clothing are recommended. Ages 2-5. 10-11:30 a.m. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org .

March 28. Preschool Special: What's in the Mud? In this special spring break program, we will investigate the mudflats and the animals that live there. Rubber boots and a change of clothing are recommended. Ages 2-5. 10:30 a.m.-noon. $15 per adult/child pair for aquarium members, $20 per adult/child pair for non-members. Oregon Coast Aquarium. 2820 S.E. Ferry Slip Road. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-3474. www.aquarium.org

