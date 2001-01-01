July Coast Summer Preview: Manzanita, Tillamook, Pacific City, Rockaway Beach

Published 06/14/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) – It’s the middle of summer and Tillamook County knows how to party it up. Fourth of July events abound, bonfires on the beach are a regular thing in Rockaway, Garibaldi puts on its dancin’ shoes, Nehalem Bay Winery stirs up a bit of a storm, and other north Oregon coast towns like Wheeler, Manzanita and Pacific City run amok. (Above: Cape Kiwanda, at Pacific City)

This preview of July fun starts with lower Tillamook County, and then previews the Nehalem Bay area.

Every Tuesday. Line Dancing. 1 p.m. Rockaway Beach Community Center. 2310 Highway 101 N. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Friday. Bonfires on the Beach. Community bonfire, often accompanied by acoustic guitar. Dusk. Rockaway Beach Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Every Saturday. Tillamook Farmers Market. Enjoy the vendors, entertainment and the local folks. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Second Street and Laurel Ave. Tillamook, Oregon. www.tillamookfarmersmarket.com.

July 4. Blue Heron French Cheese Fourth of July Celebration. Free admission, live music, fireworks and family fun. 5 p.m. $5 for BBQ dinner. $5 for parking. Blue Heron French Cheese Co. 2001 Blue Heron Dr. Tillamook, Oregon. 800-275-0639.

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fourth of July Celebration. Rockaway’s parade begins at 11 a.m., with an auction at the Wayside to follow. There will be kids’ activities and fun on the beach. Fireworks begin at dusk on the beach. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 6-8. Stone Sculpture Workshop. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $200. Bay City Arts Center. 5680 A St. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620. web.mac.com/baycityartscenter/site/Welcome.html.

July 6, 7, 13,14. Live theater: “Americana.” Tillamook Association for the Performing Arts Community Playhouse. 12th & Ivy streets. Tickets available at Diamond Art Jewelers, 503-842-7940. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-812-7036. www.tillamooktheater.com.

July 7. Music Festival at the Oceans Edge. Sponsored by Rockaway Beach Chamber of Commerce. Ocean’s Edge Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-8108.

July 7-8. American Cancer Society Relay for Life. Starts Saturday at 10 a.m. Tillamook County Fairgrounds. 4603 Third St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-801-2971.

July 13-15. Gary Anderson Open Golf Tournament. $75. Alderbrook Golf Course and Bay City Hall. 7300 Alderbrook Road. Bay City, Oregon. 503-322-3331.

July 14. French Toast Breakfast. Saint Mary’s By The Sea. S. Third & Pacific. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 14. Rockaway’s Fire Festival and Concert. Festival, pancake breakfast and Elvis concert hosted by the Rockaway Fire Department. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2978.

July 15. Bay City Arts Center Pancake Breakfast. All you can eat. 8 a.m.-noon. $5 for adults, $4 for members, half price for kids. Bay City Arts Center. 5680 A St. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620. web.mac.com/baycityartscenter/site/Welcome.html.

July 16-20. G-Bam Camp. The Bay City Arts Center hosts a camp for special needs students ages 10-18. Fee is $50, there are scholarships available for the Neah-Kah-Nie and Tillamook school districts. Bay City Arts Center. 5680 A St. Bay City, Oregon. 503-377-9620. web.mac.com/baycityartscenter/site/Welcome.html.

July 21. Tillamook County Master Gardener Association annual garden tour. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Pick up a passport at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum. 2106 Second St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-3433.

July 21. Habitat for Humanity Seafood Festival & Artisans Fair. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Blue Heron French Cheese Co. 2001 Blue Heron Dr. Tillamook, Oregon. 800-275-0639.

July 21. Rockaway Beach Street Dance. 8-11 p.m. Rockaway Wayside. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-355-2291.

July 21-22. 53rd Annual Dory Days Festival. Watch the dory fleet, enjoy some entertainment and wonderful food. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7779.

July 21-22. Nehalem Celebration of Crafts. Vendors and fun for the whole family. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-5822.

July 21-22. Wheeler Summerfest. Waterfront Park. Wheeler, Oregon. 888-368-5100.

July 27-29. Garibaldi Days. Events, vendors, beer gardens and a parade. Downtown Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

July 28. Garibaldi Days Dance. 7 p.m. Old Mill Marina. 210 Third St. Garibaldi, Oregon. 503-322-0322.

July 28. YMCA Foundation Golf Tournament. There is a four-person scramble. 8 a.m. Breeze Bay Golf Course. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-9622.

July 29. Monday Musical Club presents Kirill Gliadkovsky. Russian piano master is back by popular demand. 2 p.m. $15 for adults, $10 for students. United Methodist Church,. 3808 12th St. Tillamook, Oregon. 503-842-2078.

WHEELER, NEHALEM, MANZANITA

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Saturday. Fiber Arts Group. Come and knit, crochet, quilt, spin, embroider, sew or weave. 10:30 a.m. Free. T-SPOT Yarn, Tea and Chocolate Shop. 144 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7768.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7868. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 4. Nehalem Bay Winery Independence Day Celebration. Live music, free hot dogs and free admission. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon.

July 4. Manzanita Fourth of July Celebration. Begin with a pancake breakfast from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Fire Hall, then enjoy the Parade at 1 p.m. and end your day with fireworks on the beach beginning at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 877-368-5100.

July 7-8. Trash Art Show. Come check out the great selection of art for sale, created using recycled materials. Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 16-20. “Strong Voices” Writing Camp for Young Adults. Writing camp for ages 14-20, lead by accomplished writing teacher Holly Lorincz. Ends with an open mic night on July 20. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $65. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 23-27. Kids Drama Camp. Students will memorize a favorite poem and, after learning presentation techniques, perform it on stage during a final performance. Led by Aina Tonjes. For ages 7 and up. 10 a.m.-noon. $65. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 28. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $6. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

July 30-August 3. Kids Art Camps. A variety of classes for kids from different age groups, 5 to 14. Morning and afternoon groups. $65. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 971-235-9450. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

