Big Plant Sale Event Returns to N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita

Published 04/13/2016 at 6:11 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) - It's always a favorite with local gardeners – both for locals and visitors to the north coast. April 30 brings the 2016 annual plant sale to the cozy hamlet of Manzanita, put on by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust (LNCT) at Alder Creek Farm. The event is a fundraiser to support the Community Garden in its effort to educate and share with the community. LNCT's annual vegetable plant sale has everything you need to get underway with your veggie garden. Plan to arrive early at Alder Creek Farm for the best selection of favorites like tomatoes, broccoli, squash, lettuce, herbs and flowers. (Photo: Manzanita. This area will host the plant sale on April 30).

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"The benefits of vegetable, fruit, herb and flower gardening cannot be underestimated," said Karen Matthews, LNCT Garden Coordinator. "Not only do gardeners get the enjoyment of planting, tending, harvesting and consuming, but the blossoms provide habitat for native pollinators of all kinds. We love inspiring our community to grow their own food and enjoy the beauty of a garden."

Along with the vegetable plant starts there will also be some bulk gardening supply materials at affordable packaged sizes for the home garden. Also this year they will offer some native trees for your yard and garden.

LNCT's annual vegetable garden plant sale raises funds for the Trust’s Community Garden Program, in which 40 active gardeners come together each week to learn how to grow food in the coastal climate, share the work, and share the bounty with their families and the North County Food Bank.

To reach Alder Creek Farm & Natural Area, turn south off of Hwy 101 at Underhill Lane between Manzanita and Nehalem. Follow the Lane to the end of the road. Parking is free but limited so ride-sharing, biking and walking are encouraged. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Lower Nehalem Community Trust, a 501 (c)3 non-profit, has been conserving and managing land in the lower Nehalem watershed since 2002. For more information about the Community Garden program call 503-368-3203, email lnctoffice@nehalemtel.net or visit nehalemtrust.org. More about this area below and at the Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map.





















