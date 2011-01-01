Manzanita, Oregon, Nehalem Bay in Spring Break: March Preview

Published 02/13/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Sometimes, it’s the littlest towns along the Oregon coast that have the most to offer. Manzanita and its two companion towns along the Nehalem Bay – Wheeler and Nehalem – are good example of less is more. While the little burghs aren’t bustling with loads of events for spring break and March, nor are they bursting at the seams with people – that is perhaps their biggest attraction.

It’s a spring break of quiet and peace around this part of the north Oregon coast, and its events are of quality and not quantity. Still, among the discoveries are an Easter egg hunt, plenty of beaches, and the Whale Watch Week.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

March 5. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

March 9. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

March 16. Manzanita Writers’ Series: Patrick deWitt. The author reads from his book, The Brothers Sisters. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

March 23. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

March 23-30. Whale Watch Week. This week is the peak time for spring gray whale watching. Trained volunteers help visitors spot gray whales at 24 coastal sites, including Neahkahnie Mountain’s lookout. www.whalespoken.org.

March 30. SOLV Oregon Beach Clean Up Day. Volunteer and help keep our public beaches clean. 503-844-9571. www.solv.org.

March 30. Easter Egg Hunt. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5100.

