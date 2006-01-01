June on N. Oregon Coast: Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler

Published 05/20/2013

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Early summer and the living is easy. At least in the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay and Wheeler area. This part of the north Oregon coast begins to come alive in June.

Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. Tuesday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday 5-8 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

Every Sunday. Life Drawing. This is an opportunity to practice drawing the human figure with a live model in a supportive and engaged atmosphere. The studio fee is $15 for the three hours and any experience level can join in. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Hoffman House Studios Drawing Room. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 4. Photo Salon. Photographers, fans and collectors are invited to a salon focusing on the art of photography. For more information contact Gene Dieken at service@neahkahnie.net. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 8. Special Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages who are interested in working with clay are encouraged to visit. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 15. Juneteenth Celebration. Reggae music, BBQ. 5-8 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34695 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

June 15. Live music: Daric Moore. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 22. Manzanita Film Series. 7:30 p.m. $7. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

June 28, Manzanita Writers’ Series: Jennie Shortridge. The author reads from her new book, Love Water Memory. 7-9 p.m. Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. www.hoffmancentermanzanita.org.

More about Manzanita and the bay area at the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted