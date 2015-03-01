N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita a Hotbed of Unique Events in January

Published 01/03/2015

(Manzanita, Oregon) – The wintry month of January is no rain-soaked slouch in the tiny north Oregon coast town of Manzanita, where film and the live arts keep this placid little place lively. A local film makes its debut at Manzanita's Hoffman Center, along with an event that celebrates the literary and some live music.

Just south of town, there is a little something called Arch Cape Studios, which just announced the launch and premiere of CULPA episode 02 “Edgar.”

The local Premiere will be Friday, January 9 at 7 p.m. at the Hoffman Center.

This fast-paced drama follows Ronny Glasswell, a P.I. with his own bag of skeletons, and his paralegal Jen, as they confront Edgar's dysfunctional family, a hammer wielding junkie and a retired, psycho cop bent on revenge. No good deed goes unpunished as Ronny soon finds out.

Based in Nehalem, Oregon, Arch Cape Studios was founded a little over a year ago by Drew Reid. The basic idea is to tell original short stories with a local cast and crew all set on the amazing Oregon coast. With a background in forensic animation, Reid brings a technical skill set as well as the curious eye of a landscape painter.

Co-producer Winston Laszlo brings an accomplished actor's perspective as well as a rich history in public relations. Judson Moore, along with his acting duties and social media coverage, has joined Reid and Laszlo on the editing team

Then on January 10, look for the music of Anne Weiss at 7 p.m.

Combining contemporary folk, blues, acoustic funk, gospel music, and smatterings of classical phrasing and Latin rhythms, Anne is known for her enormous bluesy voice, great guitar chops, and striking stage presence.

Anne's first recording work was with Shawn Colvin and Patty Larkin. It wasn't long before she was opening concerts for Richie Havens and Dar Williams. A decade later, Anne has performed with everyone from power folk singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco to country blues heroes Cephas & Wiggins.

She has toured internationally and has appeared at folk, blues, world music festivals, and week-long music workshops. Sliding scale admission for the concert is $12 to $20 at the door.

January 17 brings rain – and lots of of it. Rather, the Rain Event. Oregon coast author Matt Love will read from his book, "Of Walking in the Rain."

Sedona Fire Band, Fineline, and Cliff & The Lemmings will perform rain music, including: Have You Ever Seen the Rain?, Shelter from the Storm, Early Morning Rain, Crying in the Rain, Rhythm of the Falling Rain and Let it Rain.

The Rain Event show starts at 7 p.m. and is $15.

All events happen at the Hoffman Center. 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

