N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita Boasts Film Fest, Estuary Cleanup, Science Talk

Published 02/21/2017 at 3:49 AM PDT - Updated 02/21/2017 at 4:49 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Manzanita, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast hotspot of Manzanita features three fascinating events coming up in the next three weeks. One is an engaging and small film festival, the other covers the wonderful world of Oregon coast estuaries, and the third is an actual cleanup of estuaries along the Nehalem Bay. (Above: Nehalem Bay).

The first comes up this Friday, February 24, with the Manzanita Film Series hosting “Fresh Film Northwest.” The Hoffman Center for the Arts will screen a selection of films created by teens from throughout the Pacific Northwest for the program, starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $5.

The dozen short films were drawn by the Northwest Film Center of Portland from its competitions in 2014, 2015, and 2016. Entries were judged on Freshness & Originality, Persuasive Point of View, Emotional Impact, Technical Proficiency, and successful Risk-Taking.

Submissions came from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, and Vancouver, BC. Total running time will be 60 minutes. Each of the individual films are usually around 3 minutes long.

Some of those screened include:

“Words Of Wisdom” from Portland. A grandmother's advice spurs a granddaughter into action. “Leo & Clark” from Portland; young men compare notes on the pursuit of happiness – running at five minutes. “Home” from Vancouver, BC; Abby’s strange powers help her find a world to call home. “Toccata” from Vancouver, BC; this three-minute piece centers around piano practicing that turns to obsession

The Hoffman Center is at 594 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846. hoffmanblog.org.

The next Lower Nehalem Watershed Council Speaker Series event on March 9 will welcome Paul Atwood, Assistant District Wildlife Biologist with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. He comes to town for a presentation exploring some of the common wildlife species that use Oregon coast estuaries, including Nehalem Bay and the habitats that each species relies on. Many species utilize a variety of different habitats, while others require very specific habitats to meet their needs.

The event will be held on Thursday, March 9 at the Pine Grove Community House (225 Laneda Ave) in Manzanita. Doors open at 6:30 pm for refreshments. The presentation will start at 7:20 pm following an update from Lower Nehalem Watershed Council at 7:00 pm.

Atwood’s presentation is scheduled just two days before the 10th Biennial Nehalem Estuary Cleanup and will highlight why a debris-free estuary is important for salmon, wildlife and people. On March 11, over 100 volunteers will descend on the Nehalem Estuary to remove trash and recyclables from around the bay. The all-day event culminates in an evening celebration with food, live music, and socializing.

The Nehalem Estuary Cleanup is organized by community partners Lower Nehalem Community Trust, Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, CARTM, Nehalem Bay State Park, North Coast Land Conservancy, and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, with additional support from local businesses and community members. To learn more about the Cleanup or to register as a volunteer, visit www.nehalemtrust.org/events or see https://www.facebook.com/lnwc1. - Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour . More on this area below:

















More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted