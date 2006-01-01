N. Oregon Coast Film Night, Arts for Kids in Manzanita

Published 07/18/2014

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Lots is taking place in the quiet little town of Manzanita, on the north Oregon coast. Over the coming weeks, look for the famed Manzanita Film Series and an arts camp of sorts for kids. Both happen at the Hoffman Center in beautiful downtown Manzanita (which is, of course, just a few blocks long).

On July 26, the Manzanita Film Series will present the award winning 2009 documentary "Plastic Planet, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Written and directed by Werner Boote, the film presents an up-close and personal view of the controversial and fascinating material that has found its way into every facet of our daily lives: plastic. He takes viewers on a journey around the globe, showing that plastics have become a threat for both environment and human health.

The film stars Werner Boote, Peter Taylor, and Peter Lieberzeit. The documentary lasts 95 minutes, and admission will be $5. Refreshments will be available.

There's the Kids Art Camp on August 4 to 8, where the Hoffman Center will offer up a variety of mediums for the young ones. Age ranges differ, but most are classes for 10 through 17 years old. These include a creative writing workshop that deals with the “Strange and Unusual,” a fine arts class, acting and improv – and even the circus arts for the young clown in everyone.

Cost is $65 per class, email us if scholarship is needed. Click here for class descriptions, downloadable brochure and registration form. Brochures can also be picked up at the brochure box outside of the Hoffman Center.

The Hoffman Center is at 594 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. 503.368.3846. More on Manzanita below, and at the Manzanita, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour Map.



