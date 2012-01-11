Manzanita at the Distance: Amazing Objects, Secrets Come to Light (Photo Essay)

Published 11/01/2012

(Manzanita, Oregon) - Not everything about an Oregon coast beach is at its best when walking on the beach. Not everything that's awe-inspiring about the area happens when you're close to it.

Case in point: the many stunning sights around Manzanita, on the north Oregon coast. Above: near Manzanita, given the right optics, you can peek at the cliffs of Cape Falcon and the walls of Short Sands Beach just below. There are trails up there, but they're so distant from this viewpoint they can't really be made out.

Here is the same scene, pull a bit back.

Another striking scene presents itself from a gravel pullout just south of the one where the top photo was taken (both are around Neahkahnie Mountain's lookouts and just across the street from the trailhead to the top of Neahkahnie.

Zoom in a bit closer from the scene above and you spot this odd wonder: known as Cube Rock.

From the Neahkahnie lookouts you can look straight down to the rocky, bouldered depths below. An interesting rock structure juts up from here as well.

For those regulars to Manzanita Beach, you've probably looked closely at the very tip of Neahkahnie and notice an arch. It's barely visible here: but it looks a bit like a rocky ruin of some old castle.

If you're ever wondered what that was - now you know. Here's that tip at an extreme closeup, probably taken from a few miles away. Nothing like it, is there? Upon closer examination, it's even more mysterious and sparks the imagination much more.

More about Manzanita at the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Rockaway Beach Virtual Tour - or keep scrolling down.

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining.....

More About Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging.....

LATEST from Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Nehalem

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted