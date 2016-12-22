Manzanita Rental Company. More than 70 homes allow you a place to call home on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or up on mysterious Neahkahnie Mountain with its fantastic views and legends of buried treasure. They are perfect for an intimate getaway or for large groups. Large, modern homes or classic beach cottages with character may have features like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows, or perhaps a landscaped yard. Amenities could include: rock fireplace, large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games and books and even a swing set for children. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features like DVD players, TV, washer, dryer, etc. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night free. 686 Manzanita Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 800-579-9801. 503-368-6797. www.manzanitarentals.com