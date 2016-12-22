|
Manzanita Lodging, Motel and Oregon Coast News
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here - Oregon...
22 Dec 2016 at 5:01am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? 'Tis the season for freaky finds along the Oregon coast, now that winter is really settling in. Big storms mean big rewards when the waves have calmed down, not only washing stuff out (like sand, thus revealing agate beds), but even ...
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event - Oregon Coast...
20 Dec 2016 at 4:08pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? Lewis & Clark come to life again on the north Oregon coast at the end of December, and a new holiday tradition begins on the central Oregon coast. Both developments revolve around two different history museums along these beach towns.
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion - Oregon Coast B...
19 Dec 2016 at 4:36am
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? Winter officially begins on Wednesday and this means the shortest day of the year. Or does it? There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking ...
and more »
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench - ...
18 Dec 2016 at 5:15pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Newport, Oregon) - Scientists based on the Oregon coast have helped make a new discovery about whale calls ? a find which happened in the faraway Mariana Trench. (Photo courtesy Hatfield Marine Science Center: a dwarf minke whale). Researchers ...
and more »
More Snow, Freeze for Oregon Coast, Passes and Portland; Big Waves Coming - O...
16 Dec 2016 at 6:03pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
More Snow, Freeze for Oregon Coast, Passes and Portland; Big Waves Coming
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Elsie, Oregon) ? Another round of seriously freezing weather is in store for the Willamette Valley and Portland areas, along with the coast range and the Oregon coast beaches, bringing snow to all this weekend. Record low temps are coming tonight for ...
and more »
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak - Oregon Co...
13 Dec 2016 at 5:38pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? The Oregon coast and the inland part of the state are in for a celestial treat tomorrow and the next night. The peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight. (Above ...
and more »
Updates: Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow - Oregon Coast ...
13 Dec 2016 at 3:32pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
Updates: Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Oregon Coast) ? Updated: Numerous changes in predictions. Portland, most of the I-5 Corridor and much of the Coast Range near the central coast will likely get a significant snow storm on Wednesday and Thursday, and quite possibly some on-and-off ...
and more »
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappear...
14 Dec 2016 at 6:46pm
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
Oregon Coast Beach Connection
(Seaside, Oregon) ? Another case of a whale disappearing and reappearing has happened on the north Oregon coast. The most recent was back in September when a 38-foot Humpback washed in and then washed back a couple of times, but now a baby ...
and more »
Back to Oregon Coast Beach Connection