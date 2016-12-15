The top Portland news stories of 2016
22 Dec 2016 at 4:02am
A pair of tornadoes on the Oregon Coast were part of a major autumn weather system that moved through the area. Touching down in the small town of Manzanita, a weekday morning tornado damaged more than 120 buildings and left a path of destruction through ...
22 Dec 2016 at 2:01am
LeeAnn came from true Oregon stock. She was a sixth-generation Tillamook resident ... David Dillon, who worked with LeeAnn as editor of Manzanita?s North Coast Citizen from 1996 to 2003, said she chased news and feature stories ?with equal ferocity.?
20 Dec 2016 at 7:05pm
Touching Nature: Making Holiday Wreaths with Boughs from Public Land
20 Dec 2016 at 8:50pm
My wreath has lots of species characteristic of the mountains around Klamath Falls: white fir, ponderosa pine, incense cedar, manzanita, and Oregon boxwood. So when I took it to Seattle to give to my mother, it was a real souvenir from my home. Many of the ...
Police and fire report
20 Dec 2016 at 8:00am
Manzanita Court. 1:15 p.m., officer initiated traffic stop ... 2:00 p.m., Nolan E. Henden, 25, of Oregon City, arrested as a result of a Canby Municipal Court DUII sentence, 1100-block of NW Third Avenue. 4:00 p.m., report of theft/shoplift from business ...
Input on forestland lawsuit encouraged at county commission meeting in Manzanita
19 Dec 2016 at 4:00pm
The Tillamook County Commission is set to meet at Manzanita City Hall, 543 Laneda Ave., at noon on Dec. 21. The Linn County class action lawsuit could detrimentally change how Oregon State Forests are managed. This could have serious consequences for our ...
Doug Fir invites readers to ?Like My Hike?
15 Dec 2016 at 12:27am
?Like My Hike? is currently available at Cloud & Leaf Bookstore and News & Espresso in Manzanita. It can also be purchased online through Amazon. As he builds inventory, Fir hopes to branch out to book sellers up and down the Oregon Coast. Fir is even ...
The Challenges of Safely Aging in Place in Rural America
14 Dec 2016 at 5:20am
?Aging in Rural and Frontier Oregon? by the Oregon Office of Rural Health. Looking out the window of her home in the small, coastal city of Manzanita, Ore. ? where only about 600 people permanently reside, and many more vacationers visit--Leila ...
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
13 Dec 2016 at 11:28am
(Oregon Coast) ? The Oregon coast and the inland part of ... (Above: moonlight and stars above Manzanita. With a full moon, the skies and stars will look more like this). Jim Todd, astronomy expert with Portland's OMSI, explained the happenings over ...
North Coast Land Conservancy advances plans to conserve 3,300 acres adjacent ...
by Tillamook County Pioneer
21 Nov 2016 at 9:32am
From the North Coast Land Conservancy: MANZANITA, Ore. – On Friday, Nov. 18, North Coast Land Conservancy took the first...
Nehalem and the n-word: campaign tactics go low and grow
21 Dec 2016 at 11:10pm
?Nehalem is Nehalem because of what it is ... from a voter database. According to Oregon Secretary of State Communications Director Molly Woon, he did nothing illegal. ?I have confirmed that there is nothing prohibiting a person from contacting ...
22 Dec 2016 at 10:29am
LeeAnn arrived at Nehalem Bay House on Friday, where she was meant to receive end-of-life care. By Saturday night, she was gone. LeeAnn came from true Oregon stock. She was a sixth-generation Tillamook resident whose great-great-great grandfather ...
June on N. Oregon Coast: Manzanita, Nehalem Bay, Wheeler
20 May 2013 at 9:31pm
(Manzanita, Oregon) ? Early summer and the living is easy. At least in the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay and Wheeler area. This part of the north Oregon coast begins to come alive in June. Every Tuesday and Thursday. Clay Art Open Studio. Artists of all ages ...
Micah White Says Occupy Wall Street Was a Failure. Now He's Running For Mayor...
25 Oct 2016 at 10:38pm
Five years ago, Micah White, now 34, made headlines for his role as an organizer of Occupy Wall Street, a protest movement that spread to 82 countries. Four years ago, White moved to the Tillamook County hamlet of Nehalem (population 280). He's got a new ...
Tillamook, Netarts, Nehalem bay crabbing re-opens on Oregon Coast
9 Dec 2016 at 8:07am
Sport crabbing has been re-opened in Tillamook, Nehalem, Necanicum and Netarts bays. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and Oregon Department of Agriculture said late Friday recreational crabbing can continue in bays north of Cape Lookout (south of ...