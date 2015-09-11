Oregon Coast Biz Decor Contest; National Mag Seeks Best of

Published 11/09/2015 at 3:35 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Two major contests are beginning which will be of interest to businesses on the Oregon coast. While one is for the Newport area, another may let you help decide things like best destination, best restaurant, etc, in a national publication.

The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee is kicking off its annual holiday decorating contest. With the holiday season quickly approaching, the Newport Chamber is encouraging all local businesses to get in the spirit by adorning their buildings with festive decor.

Prizes will be awarded to the following categories: Best Light Display, Best Window Decorations and Best Overall Display. Judging takes in mid-December and the winners will be announced at a Friday Chamber Luncheon.

This year’s Holiday Décor Competition is sponsored by the News-Times. The Grand Prize winner for Best Overall Display will receive a full page feature in the News-Times including a write up and photo. To nominate a business, including your own, please call the Chamber office at 541-265-8801 or email carol@newportchamber.org with your vote.



Sunset Magazine has announced its second annual Sunset Travel Awards, honoring the West’s top destinations for lodging, food and drink, and attractions and activities. Since its founding in 1898 by the Southern Pacific, Sunset has established itself as the West’s most trusted source of travel information. The Sunset Travel Awards will help steer the magazine’s 6 million readers to the best destinations to match their taste, budget, and interests. Award winners will be revealed in the August 2016 issue and on Sunset.com.

Submissions are now being accepted for the 2016 Sunset Travel Awards at www.sunset.com/travelawards. The cost is $400 for entry into one category and $75 for entry into each additional category. Additional payment details and entry rules can be found at that link.



To honor the West’s standout travel destinations, organizations, and businesses, Sunset will issue awards in 20 different categories. Entry submissions are due by January 18, 2016. Finalists for each category will be selected by Sunset editors and featured on Sunset.com in February 2016. One winner in each category will be selected by the Sunset Travel Awards Advisory Board, which includes a dozen distinguished travel professionals from across the West. For more information about submission guidelines, the judging process, and the rules, go to sunset.com/travelawardsrules.

“Sunset strives to be an invaluable travel resource, directing our adventure-driven readers to the West’s ultimate attractions, escapes, and getaways each month,” says Bruce Anderson, Sunset Editor-at-Large. “Sunset’s first Travel Awards were hugely successful in recognizing the outstanding tourism and hospitality professionals and proprietors who make our region one of the top destinations in the world.”



The 2016 Travel Awards categories include: best beach town, best food town, best adventure town, best wine country hotel or resort, BnB's, luxury camping, girlfriends' getaway destination, best resort for families, best hotel restaurant and many more.

