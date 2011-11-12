|
Follow Oregon Coast updates at
Eclipse a No-Show on Oregon Coast, Evasive in Portland
Published
12/11/2011
(Portland, Oregon) – It was pretty much missing entirely along the Oregon coast. In Beaverton, it hid behind an increasingly thick fog layer. But in parts of Portland, it was visible – and even in the coast range.
Saturday morning's full lunar eclipse showed the moon becoming an otherworldly red-orange in the early, pre-dawn hours of the day. Those along the Oregon coast were highly disappointed, as some – like Sandy Doran Morrow in the coast range near Waldport, or Melissa Stetzel of Nehalem – bemoaned the fact the fog and clouds hid the stellar event from view. In north coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita and Pacific City, down to central coast spots like Depoe Bay or Yachats, it was essentially a no-show.
The moon popped into existence a few times earlier in the evening in the Beaverton area, but the fog grew thicker over the course of the morning and even trips to the area around the Oregon Zoo wasn't vialbe after a time. The fog had dissipated next to the children's museum around 4 a.m., allowing the above shot to be taken. At this point, the shadow was not visibly hitting the moon.
By around 5:20 a.m., this spot became useless. Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff found that the Portland downtown area had opened up, however, and the orange-red glow had taken over what the sun was not yet hitting.
By around 6 a.m., this was the moon as seen from the above I-405 in downtown Portland. More fun was added to the shot by utilizing a dead street lamp in the photo.
Over in the coast range, however, OMSI's Jim Todd was situated at Stub Stewart State Park, where conditions were clear as a bell.
“Thick icy fog covered the surrounding area below the hilltop and the incoming clouds stayed far west the entire time,” Todd said. “The bright full moon moved into the earth's shadow at 4:45 am and then at 6:06 am into the darkest shadow for the eclipse. At 6:31 am, the moon had a red-orange color at maximum eclipse above the frosty scene. As the moon moved out of the shadow at 6:57 am, the clouds started moving in with the sun rising from the east. This eclipse was simply beautiful in the winter scenery!”
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
|
|
Unusual
Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows
you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute
news headlines about travel and the paranormal.
News
Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines?
Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute
display of news headlines from a variety of media