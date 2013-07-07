Devil's Lake Revival Returns to Lincoln City, Oregon Coast

Published 07/07/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – July 20 is the date for the return of a much-loved annual event on the central Oregon coast, as Lincoln City again hosts the Devil's Lake Revival, now celebrating its third year.

Held in Lincoln City's Regatta Park this festival has two main goals: to bring families and friends together at this unique freshwater lake close to the beach, and to show off its many facets and resources.

“This will be our third annual Devils Lake Revival and we couldn’t be happier about the lineup of events”, said Seth Lenaerts who is Project Manager for the Devils Lake Water Improvement District (DLWID), which is the organizing entity. “It’s amazing how many people come to Lincoln City on a regular basis and don’t even know about Devils Lake. The Revival is a time to introduce visitors and locals alike to the lake.”

Like many festivals attendees can expect to find live music, food, and kids activities like face painting, but this event also offers visitors tons of chances to jump in, literally.

Event organizers work with local surf shops and rental companies to offer free stand up paddle board and kayak rentals and lessons. For those who want to explore the lake but prefer to stay dry there are also free pontoon boat tours. The Revival will again feature a live water polo match.

“We are very excited to bring water polo back again this year, the crowd loved it, and the players enjoyed playing in the sun, and freshwater as opposed to a chlorinated pool,” said Lenaerts.

The Devils Lake Revival which first began in 2011 also serves as a way to draw attention to the work being done by DLWID to improve water quality and protect recreational use of the lake.

Paul Robertson, DLWID Lake Manager, said this event is both fun and educational.

“The Revival is actually modeled after the Grass Carp Festival that took place on Devils Lake from the late 80’s into the early 90’s.” Robertson said.

The Grass Carp Festival was held to honor the Grass Carp, fish which were introduced into Devils Lake to eat the invasive vegetation in the lake that had made boating and other forms of recreation almost impossible.

Coincidentally, decades later the Grass Carp are dying off and the District is in the process of applying to restock Devils Lake with additional sterile Grass Carp in order to prevent the resurgence of invasive plants. This year the Revival will have Grass Carp winds socks strung about in order to call attention to this effort to keep the lake clean of invasive species.

“We want Devils Lake to continue to be a great resource for the community and visitors to Lincoln City, the Revival is a really fun way to promote both recreation and stewardship on the lake, we invite everyone to come down and enjoy” said Robertson.

The Devil's Lake Revival happens at Regatta Park in Lincoln City on Saturday July 20, from 10 am – 2 pm. It is free. For more information on the Devils Lake Revival contact the Devils Lake Water Improvement District at: 541-994-5330, Lake.Manager@DLWID, www.facebook.com/devilslake.oregon.

