Rising Young Eugene Star Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 08/07/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - The first thing you notice is that voice: deep and rich and warm, gorgeous, graceful, and somehow earthy and ethereal at once. It is an instrument perfectly pitched and primed to each line, with each audible breath. Just as warm and familiar and frankly right as the needle hitting the groove on vinyl.

It’s the voice of Halie Loren, the singer/songwriter who used her hometown of Eugene as a launching pad for a jazz career that is taking her around the world. You can catch her in a rare coast appearance next Saturday, August 17 on the central Oregon coast, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. She’s fresh from a tour of Japan (where her albums are selling like crazy) after her latest album, “Heart First.” It’s earned Jazz Critique Magazine’s coveted “Golden (top) prize” in the Vocal Jazz Album category since its worldwide release in 2012. She is no mere interpreter of standards – Ms. Loren offers originals with bluesy pain as well as sweetness.

At this Lincoln City gig, the first one since 2011, she’ll be playing with a three-piece band led by her longtime piano collaborator Matt Treder. The Saturday night concert begins at 7 pm August 17 in the auditorium of the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 at the door, on sale now at the center or by calling 541-994-9994. For the patrons’ convenience, Visa and Mastercard are accepted at this non-profit cultural arts center. The doors open at 6:30 pm, and beer, wine, soft drinks and concession snacks are sold inside.

Halie Loren – who's been a regular on the central Oregon coast for almost ten years – is a vocal talent that is confident yet vulnerable, strong but inviting. Authentic is another adjective that rushes to mind - emotionally authentic, which, really, is the key to great jazz and great art in general.

Not the play-it-safe jazz of mall-bound Musak, but the real deal. Think Peggy Lee and Billie Holiday and Joni Mitchell, or, more recently, Diana Krall, Norah Jones. But such comparisons are only historic reference points, a means of entry. What’s important to understand is that when Halie Loren sings, you not only hear the music. You feel it. She’s right there, in the room with you, filling the space with intimate stories of love and heartbreak, memory and hope, experience and passion - in a word, life.

Loren has won awards both critical and professional: from the Female Rising Star and Alternative Entertainer awards she won before she was 16, to later awards from such worthies as Billboard International and the John Lennon Songwriting Contest, up to her most recent award for “Best Vocal Jazz Album” at the 2009 Just Plain Folks Music Awards.

More about Lincoln City below, including the Lincoln City Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted