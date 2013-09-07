Oregon Coast Lodging News in Yachats, Astoria, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City

(Oregon Coast) – Some new developments in a few lodgings along the Oregon coast are bound to make a bit of a splash. There are green business methods and bonfires in Yachats, there's a boat house offered at a vacation rental biz and golfers will love what's happening near Lincoln City. (Above: Yachats)

In Yachats, the Fireside Motel and its sister hotel the Overleaf Lodge have some new aspects that are noteworthy.

Both are part of Clean the World program, where they send the unused portions of soap, shampoo and other items to be recycled for use around the world.

“We started participating in this program about a year ago,” said manager Wendy Inkster.

On the more fun end of things, there are weekly bonfires held at the Overleaf Lodge for those staying at both properties. These include nature walks with interpreter and naturalist John Ford. The walks happen 7 – 8 p.m. and the campfires with s'mores go from 8 p.m. to sunset.

These happen on July 11 – 14, July 18 – 21 and July 25 – 28. It depends on weather, of course.

Meanwhile, the Fireside Motel has started a continental breakfast.

Both are in Yachats. The Fireside Motel's contact is (800) 336-3573. www.firesidemotel.com and the Overleaf is (800) 338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals just acquired a unique place to stay: a boat house just east of Astoria.

It's called “Boat House,” and it's about ten minutes from Astoria on the John Day River. This is a two-bedroom vacation rental that floats. There's a loft, spacious reading area and a large galley kitchen and dining area. Plus, there's a living room.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals manager Brian Olson said you'll find numerous eagles, osprey, great blue herons and other wildlife in abundance in this seriously-out-of-the-way spot. It apparently could even make Henry David Thoreau jealous. Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. Office in Cannon Beach, Oregon. 866.436.0940 www.visitcb.com.



Salishan Resort just south of Lincoln City is providing some nice summer packages. Through October 31 is the Bed & Breakfast (enjoy one or two nights lodging with breakfast for two in the Sunroom with each night of your stay). These run run $219 for one night or $409 for two.

The Golf Package boasts one or two nights and one day of unlimited golf for two on the challenging Peter Jacobsen re-designed course. One Night: $309. Two Nights: $459.

The Spa Package includes one or two nights lodging and two 60-minute spa treatments. One Night: $379. Two Nights: $529.

All packages are based on Traditional Rooms (double occupancy), upgrades are available to deluxe rooms at $30 per room per night. All packages exclude the $12.50 Resort Service and 10% occupancy tax. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. Gleneden Beach (five miles south of Lincoln City). 800-452-2300. www.salishan.com.

