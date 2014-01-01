Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video

Published 04/23/2014

(Oregon Coast) – The views are varied and distinctive from these lovely lodgings along the Oregon coast. From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away, a new video from Oregon Coast Beach Connection helps illustrate all that.

Many of the images in the video show what you can see from those places to spend the night, while numerous others are simply spotlighting the fun that can be had nearby.

Starting off at the Seaside area, stunning sights include the looming presence of Tillamook Head in the distance. A short drive south, many places to stay in Cannon Beach are within line-of-sight of the famed Haystack Rock, but the video also spotlights many areas just southward as there is much more to Cannon Beach than its well-known basalt mascot.

Manzanita literally explodes in front of you, whether you're staying in town or coming in from the north. Nearby, Rockaway Beach has bundles of ocean views you won't want to miss.

Through Garibaldi and into the Three Cape Tour, towns like Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City offer a variety of mesmerizing things to look at from your room.

Down on the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City's high cliffs offer awesome views of waves and whale-watching possibilities from its lodgings, as does Newport. Both towns contain a mix of vantage points and soft sands, with many lodgings right up against each engaging environment.

Yachats and Depoe Bay are largely rocky areas, and the video illustrates the wave drama and wild spectacle seen on a constant basis from any of their hotel or motel rooms.

See the Comprehensive Oregon Coast Lodging Guide for a massive list of possibilities, or see the list below.

Music in the video was by Lincoln City guitarist Henry Cooper – a lovely little surf ditty called “Kape Kiwanda.” You can find his music through the Burnside Records label.

 

