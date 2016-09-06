Oregon Coast Lodging News: Latest in Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay

Published 06/09/2016 at 6:51 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – A lot of new and impressive things are happening with various lodgings up and down the Oregon coast. Spring usually means a hefty helping of changes and additions to the vacation rentals, hotels and motels in the region. (Above: new rooms at Inn at Nye Beach, Newport).

Some of the bigger changes have happened in Pacific City, Newport and Depoe Bay.

In Newport, the Inn at Nye Beach began a massive 18-room expansion late last year, and it's getting close to opening. You'll find an outdoor spa with multiple levels, outdoor fire pit areas, a spa treatment room, and expanded breakfast menus.

The new décor for the rooms looks spectacular as well, with a white, ultra-modern feel – sort of space age with a nice dose of nature with its ocean views. You can see the towering grandeur of the new additions out in front now as construction slowly finishes up.

Owner Rob Lee said it should be open any day now, just in time for the summer rush.

“We’re really excited about this expansion and see it as a great opportunity for tourism on the central Oregon coast,” Lee said. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

Two big additions have happened at the Sandlake Country Inn, a bed and breakfast near Pacific City. Its cottage – a separate building – underwent another renovation and it's now pet friendly. This is the first time the BnB has had a pet friendly aspect.

Owner Diane Emineth said once that redo took place a lot of things fell into place.

“Since it's a separate building it's the perfect fit for our guests with a dog,” Emineth said. “We took out all the carpeting and put in laminated hardwood so it would be easy to clean pet hair, etc. We have over three acres of land and plenty of room to exercise a dog. Dogs must be kept on leash outside because there is a lot of deer and wildlife that many dogs would want to chase.”

She added their own dog – who has passed away – did not like other dogs around as well. So many customers were sadly turned away.

“Now that she's gone, it's easier to accommodate a guest pet,” Emineth said. “It's also a way to get our dog 'fix' without the responsibility of being pet owners again.”

Sandlake's pet policy involves a $30 pet fee.

There are some nature walk events coming up at Sandlake Country Inn later this summer, on top of everything else, Emineth said. 8505 Galloway Rd. (Near Pacific City, Oregon). 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745. www.sandlakecountryinn.com.

At FRS Vacation Rentals in Depoe Bay, more upgrades have the shiny Whale Pointe Resort even shinier.

Earlier in the spring, the resort did its second redo in eight years. One section has new roofs, said FRS' Patt Dardis.

“They have new countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms as well as new fixtures, new tile flooring and carpeting,” Dardis said.

She added the landscape has gone under some major changes, excitedly saying “the resort is beautiful!” Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com.

