Oregon Coast Lodging Availability Report, Lodging for Labor Day Weekend Lodging along the Oregon Coast Check these listings for possibile lodging openings along the Oregon coast this holiday weekend. Most motels, hotels, and vacation rentals on the beaches have already been booked, but some of these will still have openings. Not all are guaranteed to have availability, however. Call and check ahead of time. Or See the Oregon Coast iPhone/Smartphone/Mobile Listings

Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Seaside; places to eat, dine in Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere

Cannon Beach Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Cannon Beach; places to eat, dine in Cannon Beach

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach Rentals
Numerous vacation homes in the Cannon Beach area, including Arch Cape and Falcon Cove. Cannon Beach lodgings, kids

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals
60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape

Hundreds of rental homes around the coast, w. an office in Cannon Beach

Surfsand Resort
Steps from Haystack Rock; upscale contemporary hotel with pool

Stephanie Inn
Oceanfront elegance of a New England country inn and sophistication of boutique resort hotel

The Wayside Inn
Ocean view rooms, pet friendly, S. end of Cannon Beach

Tolovana Inn
Views of Haystack; classic luxury with saltwater pool, spa, spacious rooms

Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast.
Vacation rental and BnB in one; upscale yet rustic home

Fultano's Pizza Cannon Beach
Gourmet Italian and a Family Price; deliveries

Public Coast Brewing
Craft beers brewed on site and tasty Northwest food

Stephanie Inn Dining Room
Four-star restaurant, prixe-fixe, reservations

Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge
Ocean view, breakfast, lunch, dinner

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Eateries in Cannon Beach

Nehalem Bay, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita, Oregon Lodging, ...
Find places to stay in Nehalem, Wheeler, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach; places to eat, dine in Nehalem, Wheeler, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC.
Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares

Manzanita Rental Company
70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie

Over 200 homes on the coast, including Rockaway, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Sunset Vacation Rentals
Homes in Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach

San Dune Inn, Manzanita
Cuddly little pet- and family-friendly charmer

Ocean Inn
Ten beautifully appointed units on the beach

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway
Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental
Rockaway Beach vacation rental, Rockaway Beach lodging with BBQ, Jucuzzi, near the ocean

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita
Affordable, quaint charm of yesteryear, close to beach

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina
Luxurious, cozy rooms, on the bay

The Houses on Manzanita Beach
Oceanfront rentals w/ designer flair, amazing views

Inn at Manzanita
Nestled in greens, upscale, suites, some pet friendly

San Dune Pub, Manzanita
Historical vibe, seafood, burger classics, homemade items

Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Rockaway, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Oregon.
Guide to Manzanita, Oregon Vacation Rentals
North Oregon coast; pet friendly vacation rentals, kid friendly, oceanfront, beachfront, views

Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Oregon, Neskowin, Three Capes Loop Lodging,...
Find places to stay in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Neskowin Oregon, Three Capes Loop; places to eat, dine in Pacific City, Oceanside

Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

Lincoln City, Oregon, Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Re...
Find places to stay in Lincoln City, Oregon; places to eat, dine in Lincoln City

A1 Beach Rentals
craftsman structures, traditional beachfront homes or oceanview houses

Coho Oceanfront Lodge
Luxury hotel, Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City
Every room beachfront, balconies, gas fireplaces

Ester Lee Motel, Lincoln City
Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages

Inn At Spanish Head
Overlooking the beach, various upscale but affordable amenities

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Inn At Wecoma
Modern sleek design, partial ocean views

Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Looking Glass Inn
Upscale Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from beach

Nordic Oceanfront Inn
Oceanfront, Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces

Ocean Terrace Condominiums
Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean

Pelican Shores Inn
Upscale: every room a fabulous view of the rolling surf

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging
Oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites to romantic suites

The Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City
Wonderful ocean view hotel heart of downtown Lincoln City, spacious rooms and suites

Whistling Winds Motel
Restored 1930's motor coach motetl covered in polished wood

Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Fathoms Restaurant
Dine to one of most breathtaking views on the coast

Attraction: Lincoln City Visitors Center
Adventure and repose are yours on the Central Oregon Coast

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Lincoln City
Food and drink in the central coast town

Bed and Breakfast's in Lincoln City
Cape Cod-style lodging BnB overlooking beach

Depoe Bay, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Depoe Bay; places to eat, dine in Depoe Bay

Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn)
13 lovely rooms overlook world's smallest harbor

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Over 200 homes on the coast, including Lincoln City and Depoe

Inn at Arch Rock
On bluff above the Pacific, charming, cozy rooms

Trollers Lodge
collection of charming rooms and beautiful vacation rentals

Whale Pointe Resort
Numerous luxury units are all oceanfront

Restaurant: Tidal Raves
Upscale yet casual, extraordinary seafood, more; for all budgets, tastes

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, Depoe Bay
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Restaurant: Baywalk Cafe
Famed homemade chowder, ocean view, burgers, ice cream

Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Places to eat, Depoe Bay menus, restaurants, dining

newport, Oregon, Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Find places to stay in Newport, Oregon; places to eat, dine in Newport

Agate Beach Motel
Charmer nestled in the cove of Agate Beach

Inn at Nye Beach, Newport Hotel
The beauty on a bluff on the central Oregon coast. Upscale and pet friendly, wine, heaps of charm. Newport lodging.

Over 200 homes, including central coast, w. office in Lincoln City

Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Central Oregon Coast Lodging Delights, Newport Rentals
Lodgings near a lighthouse, on the bay, oceanfront

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, near Newport
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Newport, Oregon
Bed and Breakfast's in Newport
Overlooking the beaches, romantic vibes, more

Waldport and Yachats, Oregon, Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vac...
Find places to stay in Yachats and Waldport, Oregon; places to eat, dine in Waldport, Yachats

Silver Surf Motel
Overlooking ocean, rooms to cabins, Jacuzzi

Over 200 homes, including Yachats and Waldport, office in Lincoln City

Attraction: Yachats Visitors Center
Local info for travelers

Near Yachats: Yaquina Lighthouse Home
Hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical

Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Yachats
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence

