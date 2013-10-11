Latest Oregon Coast Lodging Deals, Contests, News

Published 11/10/2013

(Oregon Coast) – A couple of contests could make you or the Lincoln City job market a winner, and there is a nice little lodging deal happening in Depoe Bay.

Salishan Resort in Lincoln City is gearing up to celebrate its 50th anniversary. You can win prizes - including rooms, golf, dinner and more – by sharing your favorite memories of the place on its Facebook page, http://www.salishan.com/category/salishan-moments/.

Salishan Resort

Spokesman Maggie Conrad said to check back every Friday to see if your moment wins. Salishan Spa & Golf Resort. www.salishan.com. 541-764-3680/ o 800-452-2300

One of the largest players in Oregon coast vacation rentals – if not the largest – is looking to get a grant from Chase to help boost the local economy around Lincoln County, and it could use the public's help on this.

Oregon Beach Vacations has offices in Seaside and Lincoln City, with over 200 homes all along various towns on the Oregon coast. The firm has applied for a $250,000 grant so that it can add employees and a self-sustaining laundry service to its Lincoln City office, which would not only give a little nudge to the local job market but help shore up competition for the local hotel laundry industry.

Co-owner David McElveen said many lodgings on the Oregon coast rely on a small number of services to clean their linens (unless they do their own), and with Oregon Beach Vacations having its own such facility this would increase competition and hopefully lower prices not just in Lincoln County but perhaps in other counties as well.

Aside from a an application process, in order to get the grant the firm needs at least 250 votes on Facebook Connect, at https://www.missionmainstreetgrants.com/business/detail/41322. Voting deadline is November 15.

Trollers Lodge

Looking for lodging deals and discounts in November? There are tons of them, many of which you can find at the Oregon coast lodging specials page.

Another one worth looking into, however, is Trollers Lodge in Depoe Bay.

It's a pre-Winter and pre-thanksgiving special: through November 19 all Trollers Lodge rooms and suites are half price on the second night. 355 SW Hwy 101, Depoe Bay. (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com. Below: pictures of Depoe Bay and LIncoln City.

