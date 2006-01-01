|
Live Shark Rescued from N. Oregon Coast Beach
Published
07/18/2012
(Seaside, Oregon) – One bitey little beast washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast this morning: a Soupfin Shark (Galeorhinus galeus) that was still alive and kicking - and biting. (All photos Seaside Aquarium)
Crew from the Seaside Aquarium responded to the call around 7 a.m. after police discovered the creature around 6 a.m. still thrashing around at the surf line. The shark is a 5.5-foot-long male, which means it's not quite fully grown.
Seaside Aquarium's Tiffany Boothe said the shark had a very red belly, which is a sign it was dangerously low on oxygen in its system.
“The shark had been out of the water for quite some time,” Boothe said. “Immediately we got the shark into some water and transported him back to the Seaside Aquarium. The shark was very active, thrashing about and trying to bite at anything which came close to its mouth.”
In spite of trying to nip at handlers, Boothe said it was fairly easy to avoid the creature's mouth as it is set back quite far from its nose.
“Once the shark was placed into a larger tank he calmed down,” Boothe said. “Sharks that are found on the beach still alive rarely recover.”
Boothe said the aquarium has never rescued a live shark from the tide line and had it live for very long. None of them have ever survived. This one showed more promise than usual, however.
“He was more active than any other shark,” Boothe said. “Normally, they lose their equilibrium in the surf. But if you tipped this guy on his side he could right himself.”
Still, Boothe said chances remain low he will survive.
The shark was taken by staff from Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport later in the day and will be further rehabilitated by them. The Newport aquarium already has very large tanks suited for sharks, and it's likely he will be placed on display soon or immediately as he recovers – if he recovers.
Boothe said they didn't try to feed the shark in the holding tank at the Seaside Aquarium because creatures in such a situation are so distressed they would not eat anyway.
More About Seaside, Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
|
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News, Blog
Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching. Gray whales, killer whales minke whales, orcas and more. Whale news and sightings from Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats and Florence. Oregon Coast Whale Blog.
Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation
Scientists based mostly on the Oregon coast have identified what species of whales were killed by early 20th century whale hunters in the Southern Hemisphere, enabling to piece together more about the decimation of the species. Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport and at OSU in Corvallis used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island in the South Atlantic Ocean and found a high genetic diversity among the slain cetaceans
Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast?
Join the discussion and talk about your favorite beach on the Oregon coast. Where will you be heading to next?
Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton,...
About seeing whales from space, other science surprises. Plus take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.
Where Can I Find Detailed Oregon Coast Travel and Map Information?
Great for discovering whale-spotting vantage points. Comprehensive guides, maps, lodging and information for Florence, Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Garibaldi, Warrenton, Depoe Bay, Seaside, Cannon Beach
Oregon Coast Whale Watch Numbers from Summer 2013
The official numbers from Oregon State Parks and Recreation and the Whale Watch Center from this summer
Oregon Coast Whale Numbers of Late March
Numbers for March released by the Whale Watch Center in Depoe Bay show a definite upward slingshot as the great migration reached a peak
Orca Whales Arrive on Oregon Coast for Yearly Visit
This group of Orcas is a mystery to scientists: they don't know where they come from. They are transients that simply show up each April, chasing food sources up the Oregon coast
Oregon Coast Whale Stats from Officials, February to Early March
As happens every year, February is not big on whale sightings on the Oregon coast, but March kicked into life
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|