Lively Rockers Fire Up Lincoln City, Oregon Coast, on Memorial Weekend

Published 05/16/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - For this Memorial Day weekend, the Lincoln City Cultural Center invites the public to enjoy the music of Blaze & Kelly: two women equipped with “pipes” (undeniable resonate vocals), acoustic guitar and fretless bass. This duo from Boise will perform at 2 pm on Sunday, May 26, in the auditorium at the LCCC, 540 NE Hwy. 101. Tickets, $10 in advance and $12 at the door, are on sale now.

Singer/songwriter Niccole Blaze and her bassist, Mo Kelly, draw an audience with their compelling lyrics and angelic harmonies that audiences say "open your heart and tear it apart at the same time." With influences ranging from Bonnie Raitt to the Indigo Girls, they are known for their comic banter both on and off the stage.

They were voted Boise’s “Most Busiest Band” (Boise Weekly) and after teaming up and touring since 2004, others cities are falling captive to their musical wooing. “It is tempting to comparing them to bands like the Indigo Girls, which they are not, but if you must compare, compare them to Xanex, Celexa, or Prozac because they are better than any mood lifter on the market!” according to their official biography.

Mo Kelly originated from the wine country of northern California. Niccole Blaze came from a small town in South Jersey. East met West in “potato land” of the Northern Idaho panhandle. The stories that brought them there were based in their desire for better, wholesome living, and love for the great outdoors. Both had an affinity for beautiful sceneries and Idaho’s mountainous landscapes.

After meeting and playing in virtually all the venues that could be played in the area and a 300 mile radius around Sandpoint, they both decided change would do them good, so they took off for the sunnier side of Idaho, settling in Boise. There, Mo focused on the fretless 5 string bass, something most bass players wouldn’t attempt until 10 years of playing a regular 5 string. “She has a keen ear,” Niccole affirms and how she sings the highs and plays the lows is just fascinating to witness.”

The driven duo landed 180 shows the first year of performing since their move to Boise, expanding their fan base all over the Northwest region and parts of California. They have been recipients of the ASCAP Plus awards every year and have been asked to open for David Wilcox, the Green Cards, the Subdudes, and Nina Gerber. Playing local and regional festivals, clubs, colleges, and schools and being asked to be on Comcast Cable, KTVTV* and Plum TV as well as many radio interviews, they bring their down to earth attitudes with them. They are mood lifters on and off the stage and like to give their time to programs that make a difference.

The May schedule wraps up with a Taft High 7-12 band fund-raiser on May 30, and a Family Promise prayer meeting on May 31. For details or to purchase tickets, call the center at 541-994-9994, log on to lincolncityculturalcenter.org

