Take in Literature and a Theater Show on N. Oregon Coast

Published 05/10/2015

(Manzanita, Oregon) – This month is a good one for the fine arts on the north Oregon coast. Look for a stellar theater production in Cannon Beach and a reading by a famous author in Manzanita.

Ariel Gore will read from her book The End of Eve: A Memoir at 7 pm on Saturday, May 16 in Manzanita, at the Hoffman. Admission for the evening is $7.



Of the book, the Kirkus Review said: "By turns tender and heartbreaking, Gore's book is a brave, thoroughly authentic journey to the center of the human heart. Wickedly sharp reading filled to bursting with compassion, rage, pain and wit."

Ariel Gore is the founding editor/publisher of Hip Mama, an Alternative Press Award-winning publication covering the culture and politics of motherhood. Through her work on Hip Mama, Gore is widely credited with launching maternal feminism and the contemporary mothers' movement. "It's the quality of the writing that sets Hip Mama apart," said the New Yorker about her.

Following Gore's reading and Q&A, we'll have our popular Open Mic where up to nine local writers will read 5 minutes of their original work. The suggested (not required) theme for the evening's Open Mic is "mother." Hoffman Center For The Arts. 594 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-3846.

In Cannon Beach, there will be lots of Mixed Emotions. This performance of the play Mixed Emotions happens at the Coaster Theatre Playhouse from now through May 24.

Herman Lewis and Christine Millman have been friends for more than thirty years. When their spouses were alive, the two couples saw each other constantly and often traveled together. Christine is preparing to move—tomorrow—from her apartment in New York City to Florida. From out of the blue, Herman appears to request that she stay in the city. Christine thinks the idea is ridiculous, but Herman persists and tries during the next 18 hours to change her mind.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday performances start at 3:00 p.m. Ticket prices: $15-$20. Box office: 503-436-1242. Coaster Theatre, on Hemlock in downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon. coastertheatre.com

