N. Oregon Coast Literary Event Brings in Famed Authors

Published 03/31/2016 at 4:51 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Three days of literary fun and the heady pleasures of the written word are coming to the north Oregon coast in the second weekend of April. A hefty helping of best selling and award winning authors will gather in Cannon Beach on April 8-10 for the annual literary event, Get Lit at the Beach. (Photo: Arcadia Beach near Cannon Beach).

Here, fans will get to meet prominent authors, take in presentations, book signings and a keynote dinner presentation. Authors scheduled for the 2016 event include some that have had their books made into movies and even the TV series Shannara, along with a connection to the new Star Wars films.

This year's lineup:

Jess Walter: New York Times best-selling author, finalist for the 2006 National Book Award and the PEN Center USA Literary prize in both fiction and nonfiction and winner of the 2005 Edgar Allan Poe Award, Walter will be the keynote speaker on Saturday evening.

Elizabeth Engstrom: Engstrom is a sought after teacher, keynote speaker and author of 14 books and over 250 short stories, articles and essays. Her novel, Candyland, has been made into the movie “Candiland” featuring Gary Busey, to be released in 2016.

Jonathan Evison: Evison’s book West of Here won the 2012 Pacific Northwest Booksellers Association Award and was named Book of the Year by Hudson Booksellers. His widely acclaimed Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving is also heading to the big screen this year in a movie that will star Paul Rudd, Selena Gomez and Craig Roberts.

Terry Brooks: Brooks is an acclaimed author with thirty-five books in print, most of which have appeared on The New York Times bestseller list. He is best known for his 25-book Shannara series that is now an MTV television series and was personally asked by George Lucas to write the novelization of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace.

The festivities begin with an authors’ reception on Friday evening at the Cannon Beach Community Hall, providing attendees a chance to meet and chat with the authors. On Saturday at the Surfsand Ballroom, the authors will present talks throughout the day about their lives and craft, answer questions and sign books. The keynote speaker dinner featuring Jess Walter will cap off Saturday’s schedule. The event will wrap up with a panel discussion open to all and free of charge on Sunday morning at the Coaster Theatre.



Above: author Q&A at Get Lit at the Beach

The event schedule:



Friday, April 8, from 5-7 pm: Check in and Authors’ Reception with hors d’oeuvres and refreshments at the Chamber of Commerce Community Hall. Saturday, April 9: Authors’ presentations and book signings throughout the day in the Surfsand Resort Ballroom.

Morning Sessions: 10 am with Terry Brooks and 11:30 am with Elizabeth Engstrom. Afternoon session is at 2:30pm with Jonathan Evison.

The evening session starts at 6 pm, includes a prime rib dinner and keynote presentations from Jess Walter.

Sunday, April 10 at 10 am features Author Question and Answer Panel with coffee and morning treats at the Coaster Theatre.

There are three ticket packages available including a complete package to all Get Lit events for $85 and individual tickets for the Friday evening Author Reception for $30 and the Saturday evening Prime Rib Dinner & Keynote for $65. This event is presented by the Tolovana Arts Colony. For more information and tickets, call (206) 914-1255 or visit www.getlitatthebeach.eventbrite.com. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

