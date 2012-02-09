Exploring the Central Oregon Coast: Different Ways to Look at Lincoln City

Published 09/02/2012





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – So much Lincoln City, so little time. The central Oregon coast hotspot is seven miles of pristine beaches and quite the magnet for all kinds of fun. A huge variety of other attractions than the sand make it so, but really it's the beaches that are the real star of this show.

Nature is ultimately what matters here, and there are some amazing things to see if you take the time to check it out in some not-so-usual ways. Everything from what this placid place looks like at night to the amazing shades of blue that the waves can take on here (as seen above).





Sometimes it's the closeup details that are the most striking on any beach. On the northern end of town, near the Road's End district, sunsets in Lincoln City are not just about the sky on this brilliant day. The wet sand does its own remarkable spectrum acrobatics as it captures and then reflects what's going on above.

Lincoln City's Siletz Bay is always a visual charmer. But at night, given the right conditions, it's downright electrifying. In an almost very literal way. Various light sources make the sky, bay and sand look like they're electrified.





Other parts of the bay can look like this.





Also at night, the bogs and mountain range just east of Lincoln City take on this particularly eerie and ethereal look. A small stream cutting through the marshes reflects the moonlight in an intense manner, as fog in the distance clinches this memorable scene.

Again, looking down at the sand can yield the most pleasurable of surprises. Like the summer of 2011, when extremely high sand levels caused the D River to actually change direction. Normally, this timid little creek flows straight out to sea from a channel next to the main D River access. Not very powerful in the first place, it's much weaker during summer's dry season, and fat, fluffy sands that had piled over that year pushed the river's path around like a bully on – well, the beach.





Also at D River, if you've never seen the area at night, then now you can say you have.





Just after the end of the day, Lincoln City can still have that arresting afterglow of the sunset, beyond a point that human eyes can see. The camera still sees it, though.

But to really look at Lincoln City differently, if you have a zoom lens, you can stand at the D River access and sort of creatively twist the way the town is laid out. From here, with something like 200 times magnification, the Road's End area appears next to a chunk of the shoreline that's near the D River – you're actually visually bypassing a large section of the beach, a few miles of it. It compresses the two areas together to make this rather oddball trick of the eye.

For more about Lincoln City lodging or restaurant listings in Lincoln City, see below.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

More on the area at the Lincoln City, Oregon Virtual Tour

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted