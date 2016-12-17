Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events

Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert

Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter.

100 Glass Floats Dropped on Oregon Coast Town for Thanksgiving

Lincoln City will have a special drop, Nov 24 to 27.

Oregon Coast Total Eclipse: State Parks Taking Reservations

Starting Thursday, OPRD will begin taking campground reservations for the spectacular total solar eclipse. Science, travel tips, lodging.

Lincoln City's Holiday Fest Kick-Off a Central Oregon Coast Favorite

One central Oregon coast town really starts to light up for the holidays on November 25 and 26.

Oregon Coast Mushroom Battle Soon; Pelican Wins Big Beer Award

A massive culinary battle using mushrooms as weapons will be happening soon in Lincoln City, while Pacific City's Pelican Brewing recently won a major award

Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms

The hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22.

Glass Floats Returns to Oregon Coast This Month with Extra Big Drop

What is undoubtedly the Oregon coast's most anticipated seasonal kickoff.

Atmospheric Historical Tour Brings You to Oregon Coast Graveyard

There's a new - and maybe even spooky - way to watch Oregon coast history come to life.

Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder

Lincoln City's Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24.

Psychedelic Kites Dominate Skies at Central Oregon Coast Festival

October 1 and 2 marks the return of the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival.

Cajoling Gypsy Jazz, Django-Style, Comes to Central Oregon Coast

One exotic form of music this next week: a hefty dose of gypsy jazz, a la Django Reinhardt.

State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events

Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast.