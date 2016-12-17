POLICE BLOTTER
20 Dec 2016 at 11:31am
The police blotter relates the public record of incidents as reported by the Lincoln City Police, Lincoln County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police. All individuals arrested or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information ...
Weather or Not: Fall?s Final Episode
20 Dec 2016 at 12:30am
Rainfall amounts were nothing to sneeze at, either, as total precip passed two inches in spots; Waldport had the least, Lincoln City the most ... Service remains in effect for portions of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas? Central Coast ...
Ordnance Brewing Releasing RX Pale Ale in Honor of Nelscott Reef Big Wave Cla...
19 Dec 2016 at 10:01pm
One mistake and they?re in the biggest washing machine imaginable. The Nelscott Reef Big Wave Classic (NRBWC) takes place in Lincoln City, Oregon and has been an icon on the shores there for many years. Today it is under pressure to step aside and let a ...
Total Solar Eclipse Will Occur In August 2017, Scientists Gear Up For Studyin...
16 Dec 2016 at 7:20pm
The total eclipse will start near Lincoln City, Oregon, at about 10:15 a.m. PDT (1:15 p.m. EDT) and will end at 2:48 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina, lasting for a total of 1 hour and 40 minutes. However, the partial eclipse will last a bit longer ...
Unearth treasures from sand and sea
15 Dec 2016 at 2:02pm
The Oregon coast has a plethora of beach treasures to discover during the winter. And now, people can learn how to find and collect them at a beachcombing clinics, which are being held this winter in Lincoln City. A local expert will show participants how ...
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
10 Dec 2016 at 7:23am
... the hustle and bustle of the holidays next week ? one on the north coast and the other on the central Oregon coast. One in Lincoln City really takes you away with a touch of meditation, while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past.
Weather or Not: Fall?s Final Episode
20 Dec 2016 at 12:30am
Rainfall amounts were nothing to sneeze at, either, as total precip passed two inches in spots; Waldport had the least, Lincoln City the most ... for portions of Northwest Oregon, including the following areas? Central Coast Range of Western Oregon ...
Oregon Coast Road Trip: Exploring Florence
13 Dec 2016 at 12:15pm
the Oregon coast has a rugged beauty all of its own. As you traverse north along the seaside, you?ll discover the small-town charms of Florence, Newport, and Lincoln City, Oregon. Each offers travelers a taste of local color, flavors, and personality.
A1 Beach Rentals Offers Winter Special on all Beach Home & Condo Rentals in D...
13 Dec 2016 at 4:42pm
With a wide variety of Oregon coast vacation rentals to choose from, A1 Beach Rentals has established itself as a leader in Lincoln City?s popular property market. The rental agency is giving back to its customers this December as a way of saying ...
An earthquake in Polk County? Nope, just sonic booms from jet fighters
13 Dec 2016 at 9:42am
Lebanon and Lincoln City. We looked into it and found no evidence of any earthquakes in the area. A local media report, however, tipped us off to Air National Guard training that was taking place along the Oregon coast. The sonic booms from the fighter ...
Community: High Wind Watch until 06:00AM Tuesday
19 Dec 2016 at 12:14am
HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT FOR THE NORTH AND CENTRAL COAST OF OREGON?AND THE SOUTH WASHINGTON ... LOCATIONS INCLUDE: ASTORIA?TILLAMOOK?LINCOLN CITY? NEWPORT?FLORENCE?RAYMOND?LONG BEACH?OCEAN PARK ...
Unearth treasures from sand and sea
15 Dec 2016 at 2:02pm
The Oregon coast has a plethora of beach treasures to discover during the winter. And now, people can learn how to find and collect them at a beachcombing clinics, which are being held this winter in Lincoln City. A local expert will show participants how ...
Business Calendar (Dec. 12)
11 Dec 2016 at 4:00pm
Today: Northwest Oregon Works Executive Committee, 10:30 a.m., Oregon Coast Community College, 3788 S.E. High School Drive, Lincoln City. Tuesday: Takena Kiwanis Club breakfast meeting, 7 a.m., Elmer?s Restaurant, 2802 Santiam Highway S.E., Albany.
Fun Things to Do in Lincoln City on the Oregon Coast
6 Mar 2016 at 8:00am
Lincoln City is among the Oregon Coast's most popular destinations, offering fun activities and attractions for every interest and taste. From kite flying in the summer to storm watching in the winter, Lincoln City makes for a great getaway all year round.
What?s new at Oregon?s central coast wildlife refuges
6 Nov 2016 at 1:56am
Audubon Society of Lincoln City birders invite you to join them Tuesday Nov. 8, for a presentation by Kelly Moroney, Project Leader for the Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex since August 2015. This six-refuge complex includes Oregon Islands ...