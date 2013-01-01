Central Oregon Coast Hosts Sandcastle Fest This Week

Published 07/29/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) - Visitors and locals alike on the central Oregon coast will be shoveling and playing in the sand on Saturday, August 3, as Lincoln City once again hosts the massive 2013 Siletz Bay Sandcastle Competition. The event is sponsored by the Bay Area Merchants Association, and it takes place in the thick sands and calm waves of the Siletz Bay in the Taft district, at the very southern end of town. (Sand castle photos courtesy Angie Wright).

Hundreds can show up for this event, and competitive categories include those for adults and kids. Prizes are given out at the end of the day which spotlight local businesses.

"The sandcastle competition is a great event for Lincoln City, bringing in folks from all over,” said Scott Humpert, Public Relations Coordinator for the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau. “It's a terrific summer day to visit the Siletz Bay and spend some time on the beach, taking in all of the wonderful creations or making your own. As a amateur competition, it is a very enjoyable, casual atmosphere and it gives everyone regardless of age or skill the chance to participate."

Competition categories include Groups, Pairs, Individuals (over 12 years old) and Kids (12 years old and under). Specialized categories such as Best Dog, Best Mermaid, Best Pirate Ship and others will also be available. Prizes in the form of cash and/or local area gift certificates will be awarded for category winners, and the Kids Category will produce 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners with each taking home a "Beach Bucket Surprise."

These sculptors of sand get quite creative. Highlights from last year include some stunning castles, but also mermaids, surreal turtles, a dog taking a nap in seaweed and even the likeness of Homer Simpson.

Judging will take place from 3-4pm, with winners announced shorty thereafter.

Registration begins at noon on the dock just outside of Mo's Restaurant with competition following.

There is a fee of one can or more of food per entrant, which will be donated to the Lincoln County Food Bank. As an amateur competition, professional sand artists will be disqualified from winning. All rules and requirements can be found at www.taftbeach.com.

