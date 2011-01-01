Closure of Famed Oregon Coast Lighthouse Delayed Slightly

Published 07/27/2011

(Florence, Oregon) – One of Oregon's favorite and most famous landmarks will be closing to the public for about two months beginning August 15.

The parking lots and trail at Heceta Head Lighthouse were originally slated to be closed for construction on August 1, but that has been delayed. There will be no access to the park or lighthouse starting August 15.

The US Forest Service (USFS) and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) are working together to deal with erosion problems on the trail and improvements in the parking lot. The east parking lot will also be closed as it will house the construction equipment.

Both entities own parts of this land so they are partnering on this project.

The half-mile trail to the lighthouse has erosion issues that are not visible to the general public but known by state officials. Work on the trail includes installing culverts and shifting parts of the trail into the hillside, a safety move to counter severe erosion. New benches and interpretive signs will be added to the trail, and the trail surface at the lighthouse will be improved.

The west parking lot will undergo considerable repaving and reshaping, which includes drainage and repairing some damage done by erosion.

Also, a new sidewalk leading to the beach will improve accessibility to the beach.

The historic assistant lighthouse keeper's house, which the USFS operates through a concessionaire as a B&B, will remain open, although parking will be limited.

Although the parking lot and trail project is expected to take 4-7 weeks, much of the work depends on the weather. The parking lots and trail will reopen as soon as work on them is complete, probably by Sept. 30, 2011.

Heceta Head Lighthouse, on the central Oregon coast, is known as one of the world’s most photographed lighthouses. Plenty of beach accesses nearby will be still be open, including Carl G. Washburne State Park, the Hobbit Trail, and the beaches just north of Florence.

Above: scenes from Devil's Elbow State Park, where the lighthouse resides.

More About Yachats Lodging .....

More About Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net