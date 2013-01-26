Lincoln City, Oregon News: Historic Theater Threatened, Chowder Winners

Published 11/14/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A bit of good news and bad out of the central Oregon coast, but it all could still have a happy ending. Lincoln City just announced the winners of its massive chowder cook-off – and a theater is in trouble because of the move to digital movies.

It's been around for 75 years and is listed as a historical landmark in Lincoln County – but now the future is threatening its existence.

Lincoln City's Bijou Theater may get left in the dust by a new decree from film distributors out of Hollywood. It's been told that it has to upgrade to digital format or get left behind. Owners Betsy and Keith Altomare have literally been given the ultimatum that if they don't upgrade to a digital format, they won't be able to show any more films.

All Hollywood films are moving to a digital format.

So the Altomares are asking for donations, hoping to raise $40,000 to make the upgrade. They're a bit over halfway there as of November 14, but if they don't make that amount they won't be able to make the switch and will have to shut down.

You can help donate at Kickstarter.com.

On the more pleasant side, Lincoln City Visitors Center held its 8th Annual Lincoln City Chowder Cook-Off on Saturday, November 10 and just announced the winners.

Nine Oregon restaurants competed for the title of “Best Chowder” - and not all came from the Oregon coast.

In fact, First Place was awarded to Mt Hood-based Timberline Lodge for their clam chowder. Second place went to the Rockfish Bakery of Lincoln City for their Provencal Seafood Stew. And 3rd Place was won by J's Fish & Chips of Lincoln City with their bacon-less clam chowder. The coveted People’s Choice Award was won by Timberline Lodge…making that a double win for them. Also participating was Beach Town Café, Nelscott Café, Roadhouse 101, and The Soup's On, all from Lincoln City, as well as Shilo Inn Restaurant of Newport and Three Rivers Casino of Florence.

The next Lincoln City Cook-off is the Mari Gras Jambalaya Cook-off on Saturday, January 26, 2013 at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City. For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or www.oregoncoast.org.

More about Lincoln City lodging and dining below.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

LATEST Lincoln City

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted