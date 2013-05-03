Central Oregon Coast Benefits Upcoming for a Lighthouse, Celtic Festival

Published 03/05/2013

(Newport, Oregon) – This coming weekend and next mark some interesting ways to have fun on the central Oregon coast as well as help out some worthy causes in the area. One helps you celebrate St. Patty's a week early and the other is a comedy show and benefit for the local lighthouse.

Starting this weekend, it's the St. Patrick's Shamrock Supper Fundraiser for the Celtic Heritage Alliance. It happens Saturday, March 9 at the Visual Arts Center in Newport's Nye Beach and features entertainment and a corned beef cabbage dinner donated and prepared by Nana's Irish Pub.



Guests will also enjoy traditions in storytelling by Newport's own "Storyweaver", Rebecca Cohen and through our musical guest, Frank Blair who performed at the 2011 Celtic festival in Newport.



There will also be trivia and door prizes.



The event will be held at the Visual Arts Center in Newport's Nye Beach at 777 NW Beach Drive from 6:30 - 9:00 pm.



Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at Bridie's Irish Faire at their new location at 715 NW 3rd Street in Newport's Nye Beach District or e-tickets and detailed information can be found online - Click Here.

The Second Annual Laughs for Lighthouses happens the following weekend, March 16. It's an evening of laughs for the non-profit Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses.

The show happens at the Newport Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m., and funds go in support of lighthouse restoration.

Comedian and stunt performer Matt Baker will make you LOL all night. Enjoy appetizers and desserts during the pre-show raffle and silent auction, and then the show starts at 7 pm. All proceeds from the event benefit Yaquina Bay Lighthouse. For tickets call 541-265-ARTS or for more information call Lauren at 541-574-3129. www.yaquinalights.org

More about Newport and Newport lodging below.

More About Newport Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted