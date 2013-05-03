|
Central Oregon Coast Benefits Upcoming for a Lighthouse, Celtic Festival
Published 03/05/2013
(Newport, Oregon) – This coming weekend and next mark some interesting ways to have fun on the central Oregon coast as well as help out some worthy causes in the area. One helps you celebrate St. Patty's a week early and the other is a comedy show and benefit for the local lighthouse.
Starting this weekend, it's the St. Patrick's Shamrock Supper Fundraiser for the Celtic Heritage Alliance. It happens Saturday, March 9 at the Visual Arts Center in Newport's Nye Beach and features entertainment and a corned beef cabbage dinner donated and prepared by Nana's Irish Pub.
The Second Annual Laughs for Lighthouses happens the following weekend, March 16. It's an evening of laughs for the non-profit Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses.
The show happens at the Newport Performing Arts Center at 6 p.m., and funds go in support of lighthouse restoration.
Comedian and stunt performer Matt Baker will make you LOL all night. Enjoy appetizers and desserts during the pre-show raffle and silent auction, and then the show starts at 7 pm. All proceeds from the event benefit Yaquina Bay Lighthouse. For tickets call 541-265-ARTS or for more information call Lauren at 541-574-3129. www.yaquinalights.org
More about Newport and Newport lodging below.
More About Newport Lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
|