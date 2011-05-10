Lecture Events Spotlight Oregon Coast Science, Geology, Nature

(Oregon Coast) – October will bring three very different but equally engaging events for those interested in the scientific side of the Oregon coast, including its geology, a field trip for birders and a talk on ocean research. All are tied someway to the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and its CoastWatch volunteer group, with two actually presented and/or sponsored by the organizations (above: Siletz Bay, scene of a bird field trip on October 22).

A talk on Oregon coast geology will feature geologist Curt Peterson in Newport on October 12, a presentation entitled “Impacts of Predicted Global Sea Level Rise on Oregon Beaches and Tidelands.”

Curt Peterson

The 7 p.m. slide talk, sponsored by CoastWatch and the Coastal Climate Change Adaptation Project of the Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition, is free and open to the public.

Dr. Peterson is a professor of geology at Portland State University, there since 1989 and specializing in studying beaches and dunes, sand movement and erosion, wetland restoration, and the effects of tsunamis. Many of his research papers involve evidence for “paleotsunamis” - earthquake-driven tsunamis that have hit the Oregon coast in past centuries.

Peterson will talk about research that points to these shores losing sand, a process he believes has been accelerated by a rise in sea levels. He believes the sand supply to Oregon beaches peaked some 5,000 to 8,000 years ago, and that the increase in sea levels will eat away as much as 600 feet of shoreline as beaches are further stripped of sand and bluffs are eroded.

He will also talk about the potential impact on tidal wetlands.

CoastWatch groups are also sponsoring a October 25 talk at the same location and time by Dr. Peter Ruggiero of Oregon State University, who will speak on “The Role of Sea Level Rise and Increased Storminess in Pacific Northwest Coastal Change and Flood Hazards.”

Florence

Both talks happen at the Oregon Coast Community College’s Newport branch, located at 400 S.E. College Way in the South Beach area of Newport. The Lecture Hall is also Room 62. For information about the upcoming events, contact Phillip Johnson, (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org.

Saturday, October 22 will see a field trip to Siletz Bay for bird watchers. Led by Dick Demarest of the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists, the Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge will provide sights like red-tailed hawks, bald eagles and other raptors.

The trip is free and is open to anyone. Meet at the parking lot at the end of S.W. 51st street in Taft (southern part of Lincoln City, near Mo's) by 9 a.m. The trip is expected to last the morning. For more information, contact Range Bayer, (541) 265-2965.

On October 28 and 29 there will be the Heceta Head Coastal Conference in Florence at the Florence Events Center. The topic this year is ocean research, with talks on studying marine reserves, albatross conservation, ocean acidification and other aspects of ocean planning.

Newport

Keynote speaker is Dr. Robert Costanza, Director of the Institute for Sustainable Solutions at Portland State University. The afternoon session will be a panel discussion on marine research.

A tour of the estuary and bay in Florence happens in the afternoon on October 28, which is free but you must pre-register. Speaker at the Friday evening dinner is Angela Hazeltine Pozzi, director of the Washed Ashore project, which creates art out of marine debris. The talks on ocean research take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, beginning at 9 a.m.

For information about the upcoming events, contact Phillip Johnson, (503) 754-9303, phillip@oregonshores.org.

