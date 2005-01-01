|
Lecture Spotlights Conservation on North Oregon Coast
Published
12/26/2011
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The “World of Haystack Rock” lecture series kicks off on January 5 in Cannon Beach with a talk given by Katie Voelke, executive director of the North Coast Land Conservancy. She will explore “ Conservation Connections: NCLC Celebrates 25 Years on the Oregon Coast,” talking about the group's efforts in the area, which include Astoria, Warrenton, some stunning accomplishments around Seaside, Cannon Beach and more.
The lecture is free, begins at 7 p.m. and is held at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St., in Cannon Beach.
Voelke's work in the area started in 2005 while working as a biologist for Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and volunteering for local watershed groups. At one point, she approached Neal Maine, head of the North Coast Land Conservancy, with questions about coastal salmon habitat. They spent the day walking a local preserve, chatting about their work, and Voelke left with a job offer.
Four years later, Maine retired from the NCLC and the board unanimously agreed she should be Maine's replacement.
The January 5 event is the first of the “World of Haystack Rock” lecture series, intended to educate, entertain and inspire participants to learn more about marine life along the Oregon coast. They are sponsored the Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library, and they happen the first Thursday of the month at the library.
The roster for the series includes Roy Lowe, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service project leader, Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuge Complex, talking on February 2 about “Albatross ofMidway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge - An Oregon Connection.”
On March, Nathan Sandel, Columbia River Maritime Museum field educator, will talk about “Sensational Sea Otters, Our Favorite Weasel.”
The final talk of the series happens April 5 with Mike Manzulli, Ecola Creek Watershed Council, talking “Ecola Creek, the Land-Sea Connection.”
