Lincoln City in Winter: Central Oregon Coast January Preview

Published 12/13/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The distractions are many and engaging along this part of the central Oregon coast. There's tons of theater, music and foodie events to indulge in.

Ongoing. Finders Keepers on the Beach. Weather and ocean conditions permitting, every day colorful hand-blown glass floats are placed on the beach. If you find a float, bring it to the Lincoln City Visitors Center at 540 N.E. Hwy 101 to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who made the float. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151 or 541-996-1274.

December 29-January 21. Live theater: “The Psychic.” 8 p.m. $12 adults, $10 seniors 62 and up and students over 12, $8 children 12 and under. 541-994-5663. Theatre West. 3536 S.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.theatrewest.com.

January 1, 3, 7, 8, 10, 14, 15, 17, 21. Live music at Snug Harbor Bar & Grill. 8:30 p.m. 5001 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

January 6. Oregon Coast Recorder Society Concert. Music for holidays, clocks, and string bass. Donation of non-perishable food, cash, or check requested for Food Share of Lincoln County. 7:30 p.m. St. Peter the Fisherman Lutheran Church. 1226 S.W. 13th St. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.stpeterlc.com.

January 7. Hands-on braised winter supper class. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

January 14. Pacific Northwest winter cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

January 14. Pacific Trombone Quartet. $15 general, $10 for seniors and students, and free for children under 12. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 N.E. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

January 19. Lincoln Pops Orchestra Big Band. Dance to the music of the swing era. 7:30 - 10 p.m. $6 for adults, $3 for students. Gleneden Beach Community Club. 110 Azalea St. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

January 21. Pacific Rim cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

January 28. Mardi Gras Jambalaya Cook-off. Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

