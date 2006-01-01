Video: A Brief Tour of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast

Published 03/13/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City sits on the central Oregon coast, by far one of the most popular destinations in the coastal region. The central coast – generally regarded as all of Lincoln County and some of Lane and Tillamook County – is the most heavily visited section of this region, and includes towns like Newport, Depoe Bay, Yachats and Waldport.

Like the rest of the coast, it’s greatly varied in landscape, with high cliff areas giving way to low sandy beaches, and then everything in between. Lincoln City is one of the low-lying sand beach areas, comprised of Siletz Bay, and a handful of districts with names like Taft, Nelscott, Wecoma and Devil’s Lake – as the town was originally a series of small towns that banded together about 1964.

This video takes you on a brief tour of these beaches under various conditions, and in no particular geographical order. At one moment, you’ll witness the bay and Taft. Another, the beaches of the Nelscott district disappear into the cliff areas that wind their way towards the center of town – at the D River access. At the northern half of town, you’ll see a few long stairways winding down to the beach and then the few craggy rock structures near the tide line that cause a bit of ocean drama in an otherwise fairly serene landscape. The very northern edge of town is occupied by the Road’s End area, which is actually the name of the song used in the video.

The song was done by former Seattle blues player Henry Cooper, who also played with Duffy Bishop for many years, and sometimes still pops in on stage with the northwest blues powerhouse.

Cooper now lives near Lincoln City and can often be seen performing on the central coast.

The song “Road’s End” is from his “The Gin Years” album, which largely features rather gritty blues with a decent helping of smooth – but just enough streetwise crustiness to keep that sense of youthful energy. The song is a departure from the rest of the album, with its somewhat sing-songy manner and soft harmonica, as if the theme from the old TV show Mayberry RFD had gotten just a bit subversive, yet with a natural beauty that well describes the spot is named after.

