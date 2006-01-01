Oregon Coast Spring Events: Lincoln City Calendar

Published 03/14/2011

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Spring Break is about to pounce on the central Oregon coast, bringing with it a host of cultural and outdoor things to do, in the realms of entertainment, literature, food, music or things like whale watching.

March 1 - 31. Celebrate Women's History Month in Lincoln City during March. The citywide celebration will feature films, workshops, and art exhibits. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1274.

March 3 - 26. Live play at Theatre West, "Murdered To Death". Performances scheduled for every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with show starting at 8 p.m. Directed by Rich Emery. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-5663.

March 17. Poetry reading at Driftwood Public Library at 4 p.m. By Paulanne Petersen. Free admission. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1251.

March 18. Lincoln City Cultural Center - The Greg Ernst Trio performs at 7 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-9994.

March 19. Culinary Center - Hands-on Nonna's Kitchen - a Pasta Workshop. 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. $50, includes meal and wine. Lincoln City, Oregon. Call Chef Sharon Wiest at 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

March 19. North Lincoln Historical Museum - Discovering Mary Through Research and Imagination about Mary Bensell, presented by Diane Disse. Mary Bensell is notable in the early settlement of what is now Lincoln County. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. 4907 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon.

March 19. Bijou Theater's Saturday Morning Cinema - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest feature film series at 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 20. Siletz Bay State Park - Bay Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 7 a.m. Cost: Adults $30, Children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-992-3798.

March 19 - 28. Whale Watch Week. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-765-3407 http://www.whalespoken.org/

March 21. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - Homeward Bound feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 20 – 27. Located all along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches- Special glass drop of 200 hand-crafted glass sand dollars and glass crabs along with 200 glass floats will await discovery. Weather and ocean permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1274, 800-452-2151.

March 22. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - The Goonies feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 23. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - Free Willy feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 24. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - Free Willy 2 feature film.11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 24. Culinary Center in Lincoln City - Kids in the Kitchen. 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Cost: $10. Chef Sharon Wiest. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

March 25. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - Twilight feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 26. Bijou Theater's Spring Break Film series - Sometimes a Great Notion feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255



March 26. Bijou Theatre - Matt Love discusses the filming of Sometimes a Great Notion. 10:30 a.m. Stay for the film at 11 a.m. Free admission. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-994-8255.

March 26. Great Oregon Beach Cleanup at any one of over 40 beach sites from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. to clear the entire Oregon coast of debris. www.SOLV.org

March 26. Culinary Center in Lincoln City - Hands-on Tamales class at the from 11a.m. - 2 p.m. Cost: $50, includes meal and beer. Chef Sharon Wiest. Lincoln City, Oregon 541 557-1125, 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

March 26 - 27. Indoor Kite Festival Indoor kite flying demonstrations along with aerial performance, kids' events, kite making workshops and more! Cost: Adults $5, Seniors & Teens $3, Children 12 and under free. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1274, 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org

April 2. Bijou Theatre’s Saturday Morning Cinema series - The Redheaded Stranger feature film. 11 a.m. Cost: $2. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255

April 2. Culinary Center - Hands-on Soft Goat Cheeses class. 1 - 5 p.m. Cost: $50. Chef Sharon Wiest. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151 or www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

April 2 - 3. All along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches - Special glass drop of hand-crafted red glass floats will await discovery, weather and ocean permitting. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274, 800-452-2151

April 2 - 3. Redhead Round-up Enter the photo contest: help break the record for most red heads on the beach. Enjoy city wide discounts and promotions just for red heads. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151

April 3 - 16. Lincoln City Learning Feast - two-week program featuring an interesting collection of classes and seminars where you can come to Lincoln City and learn something new. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151, 541-996-1274.

April 4 - 6. Lincoln City Cultural Center - Guitar Building for the Timid. Cost: $300 for three 3-hour classes. Fee covers all materials needed to complete a classical guitar soundboard. A $120 non-refundable fee deposit required by 3/1. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994

April 4 - 8. Lincoln City Cultural Center - Oil Painting seminar with Weldon Oliver. Featuring his interpretation of Pacific Northwest light on coast, valley, and mountain terrains. Cost: $350. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994

April 4 - 8. Culinary Center - Hands-on French Cooking Intensive class. Cost: $400, includes breakfast and lunch every day. Chef Sharon Wiest. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151 or www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

April 4 - 9. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Human Anatomy Ecorche Workshop. Cost: $455 . Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994

April 4 - 16. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Build Your Own Spanish Style Nylon String Guitar class. Cost: $1,750, includes all wood and material to complete a guitar plus glue, sandpaper, and limited use of shop equipment and tools. $450 non-refundable deposit due by 3/1. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994

April 9. Salishan Marketplace parking lot. Birding field trip hosted by Lincoln City Audubon. 9 a.m - 11 a.m. Walk will include bay, ocean and woodland habitats. Binoculars and guide books will be provided. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-0440

April 15 - 17. Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale featuring over 100 garage sales annually. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

April 16. Connie Hansen Garden Spring Plant Sale. 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338.

April 16. Culinary Center in Lincoln City. 2 Doughs, Many Uses class. 1 - 4 p.m.. Cost: $50. Chef Sharon Wiest. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-557-1125, 800-452-2151 or www.oregoncoast.org/culinary

April 17. Tide Pool Edibles class with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet, at NW 15th St beach access at 6 a.m. Cost: Adults $30, Children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

April 17. Driftwood Public Library.Poetry reading by Jennifer Boyden. 3 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon 541-996-1251.

April 22 - 30. Community Days in Lincoln City including a parade, ice cream social, and Easter egg hunt. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070.

April 23. Siletz Bay State Park Bay - Clamming with Lee Gray, the Wild Gourmet. 10 a.m. Cost: Adults $30, Children under 12 $15. ODFW license required. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-3798.

April 23. Regatta Grounds Park Annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt. Part of Lincoln City Community Days at 12 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. Call Rita at 541-994-8585.

April 28. Lincoln City Cultural Center - Portland Baroque Orchestra performs featuring soloist/artistic director Monica Huggett. 7 p.m. Cost: $25 reserved, $20 general admission. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9330.

April 30. Kiwanis Business Putt-Putt Golf tour from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. as part of Lincoln City Community Days. Pick up registration packets that include map to participating businesses at SW 51st turnaround from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Golfing fee is $5 for 9 holes or $8 for 18 holes. Lincoln City, Oregon. Call Linda at 541-996-2323

